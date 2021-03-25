Those Who Make a Difference: Bill Borg

About Bill

Vanguard College Preparatory School Head of School Bill Borg grew up in Florida, where his father was the director of an independent boys home. He attended The Bolles School, a college preparatory school in Jacksonville, Florida, which was an all-boys school at the time. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, and his master’s at Jacksonville (Fla.) University. Bill coached and taught at Hooper Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, before returning to his alma mater at Bolles, where he taught and was a dean. He then was hired as head of school for the just-created Mountain State Academy in Beckley, West Virginia. In fall 2007 he became head of school at Vanguard. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 10 years. Their blended family (Bill has two daughters and Susan has two sons) includes seven grandchildren.