Those Who Make a Difference: Charity Champions

An anniversary provided the opportunity for TFNB Your Bank for Life to create an innovative program that recognizes local nonprofits and gives them a big boost.

Charity Champions was born out of the desire to do something special to celebrate TFNB’s 125th anniversary in 2014, said President/CEO David Littlewood.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community that had been good to us for so many years,” he said. “It was important that what we launched would be an ongoing effort and mission. After much brainstorming we decided to choose six deserving nonprofits each year and recognize them for the great work they do to make our community and the world a better place.”

They also wanted to provide support in ways that aren’t always accessible and affordable to nonprofits.

“After all, they are running a business and the fact they operate as nonprofits is simply a tax status,” he said.

Dozens of nominations are received each year, he said.

“It’s a very important and difficult decision for us because there are so many deserving groups,” Littlewood said. The bank’s employees are provided a bio on each nonprofit and vote to determine the recipients.