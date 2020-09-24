Those Who Make a Difference: Charra Burns

She realized not all schools have those ceremonies, but figured enough in the Waco area did that it could have broader appeal.

“I posted about it on Waco Moms in the Know (a motherhood blog),” she said. “It blossomed out of nowhere.”

With that wider message, the effort grew to 226 kindergarten students being “adopted” and receiving gifts or services from the more than 800 individuals and local business owners who joined the private group.

She would tag people in posts, which helped pull in more businesses to take part.

“The parents loved it, and it was really, really fun,” Charra said. “I just loved how everyone came together.”

The majority of the kindergartners recognized were in Waco, but a few other schools, like Valley Mills, also had students honored.

As part of the effort, she was able to do live giveaways on Facebook with prizes for students donated by Waco businesses. Bakeries provided cake decorating kits, another business gave science kits; Charra put together art and crafts kits with other donations, she said.

Because the pandemic made in-person recognition impossible, Charra dropped off many of the gifts to the students and mailed others.