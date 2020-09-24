Those Who Make a Difference: Charra Burns

About Charra
Charra, a certified teacher, is vice president of the PTA at Lake Air Montessori. Charra has lived in Waco since age 6. A Waco High graduate, she attended Mountainview Elementary and Lake Air Middle School. She began teaching in 2015-16 and was a substitute teacher before that. Charra and her husband of 14 years, Bryan Burns, have five children: Bryan Jr., 9; Bailee, 8; Bryce, 7; Britain, 4; and Boston, 2.
Charra Burns might be taking a break from teaching since the birth of her fifth child, but she has remained very active in her kids’ school and created a way to celebrate the “graduation” of kindergartners this spring when the pandemic shuttered the remainder of the school year.
Charra, who is vice president of the Lake Air Montessori Parent Teacher Association, said she was inspired to do something initially for her son Bryce, who was going to miss out on the ceremony of “crossing over” to first grade because the school year ended early.
Inspired by the Central Texas Adopt a HS Senior Facebook group, she created the Facebook group Adopt a Kinder Graduate: Central Texas in April. Bryce was entered as Kid #1, and she provided a description and uploaded a cute photo of Bryce in his baseball uniform. Charra invited friends and other community members with kindergartners to honor their little graduates.
She realized not all schools have those ceremonies, but figured enough in the Waco area did that it could have broader appeal.
“I posted about it on Waco Moms in the Know (a motherhood blog),” she said. “It blossomed out of nowhere.”
With that wider message, the effort grew to 226 kindergarten students being “adopted” and receiving gifts or services from the more than 800 individuals and local business owners who joined the private group.
She would tag people in posts, which helped pull in more businesses to take part.
“The parents loved it, and it was really, really fun,” Charra said. “I just loved how everyone came together.”
The majority of the kindergartners recognized were in Waco, but a few other schools, like Valley Mills, also had students honored.
As part of the effort, she was able to do live giveaways on Facebook with prizes for students donated by Waco businesses. Bakeries provided cake decorating kits, another business gave science kits; Charra put together art and crafts kits with other donations, she said.
Because the pandemic made in-person recognition impossible, Charra dropped off many of the gifts to the students and mailed others.
She recently was added to the Waco Moms blog as one of its contributing writers. With five children between the ages of 2 and 9 she can draw on a wealth of personal experience.
During the pandemic Charra also launched a business, Think Learn Play, which allows her to educate outside the traditional classroom. With Think Learn Play she creates sensory learning boxes for children, typically for ages 3 to 8, with hands-on activities that are customized by age and grade.
She likewise is working on virtual learning options for students and providing one-on-one tutoring.
Expanding literacy for children also is a passion. Charra has coordinated two READ (Reaching Excellence Always Daily) community events in recent years that
“We invite children from all over, but especially those who live near the Dewey Community Center,” she said. “It’s promoting literacy and helping parents help their kids at home.”
Whether it’s chairing the fall festival at Lake Air Montessori to making certain students don’t miss out on special occasions, Charra brings along others to help make it happen.
“I love being able to work with the community and doing these acts of kindness,” she said.
This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
