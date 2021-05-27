Those Who Make a Difference: Chris Dyer

The Dr Pepper Museum has always had a following of Dr Pepper and Big Red fans, but the revitalization of downtown as a tourist destination spurred by the nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos has greatly benefited the museum.

Dyer said 2019 was a record year attendance-wise for the museum, but of course, the pandemic put a damper on visits last year, including closure from mid-March to May.

He’s looking forward to a return to bigger crowds as people get vaccinated and it becomes safer for people to visit.

“People are ready to get out,” he said.

Even with the downturn in numbers due to COVID-19 last year, the museum saw visitors from 48 states. The biggest hit came from the lack of international travelers.

Dyer was hired in 2018 to replace Jack McKinney, who served in the same role since 2000. Dyer was serving as CEO of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley in College Station before returning home.

“This is like running two businesses,” Dyer said. “It’s not just a museum. The Enterprise Institute is for-profit and our retail operations are for-profit. We have 35 employees.”