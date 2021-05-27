Those Who Make a Difference: Chris Dyer

This is a monthly feature highlighting someone involved with a nonprofit agency recognized as a Charity Champion by TFNB Your Bank for Life. To submit someone for future consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
Growing up in Waco, Chris Dyer admits that downtown in the late 1990s wasn’t that appealing to many people his age.
But that has certainly changed in recent years, he said,
“Waco’s a great place to live,” said Dyer, president and CEO of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute. “The late ’90s it was very different from the way it is now, and you have younger people coming in to live.”
The Dr Pepper Museum has always had a following of Dr Pepper and Big Red fans, but the revitalization of downtown as a tourist destination spurred by the nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos has greatly benefited the museum.
Dyer said 2019 was a record year attendance-wise for the museum, but of course, the pandemic put a damper on visits last year, including closure from mid-March to May.
He’s looking forward to a return to bigger crowds as people get vaccinated and it becomes safer for people to visit.
“People are ready to get out,” he said.
Even with the downturn in numbers due to COVID-19 last year, the museum saw visitors from 48 states. The biggest hit came from the lack of international travelers.
Dyer was hired in 2018 to replace Jack McKinney, who served in the same role since 2000. Dyer was serving as CEO of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley in College Station before returning home.
“This is like running two businesses,” Dyer said. “It’s not just a museum. The Enterprise Institute is for-profit and our retail operations are for-profit. We have 35 employees.”
Museum employees spent the slower time reworking some sections of the museum to provide new experiences (which do require reservations), such as the Make-a-Soda station, where for $10 a bottle visitors can make their own unique soda. The Taste-a-Soda experience brings out a flight of six soda samples to try for $12.
The Liquid Lab area was reworked into a larger and more colorful venue to show visitors the process of making soda.
New to the courtyard and making its way out to community events is the Thirst Aid Station, a 1950s- and ’60s-style food truck that provides floats and drinks.
A free Dr Pepper at the soda fountain is always available at the end of the visit. The gift shop has numerous specialty items for fans of Dr Pepper and Big Red, which both debuted in Waco.
For experiences beyond the usual at the museum, Dyer says the paranormal tours have been popular year-round and die-hard fans can get special behind-the-scenes access with the Extreme Pepper Tour.
Dyer is particularly excited about an exhibit being prepared for the fall.
“Sit Down to Take a Stand” is a civil rights exhibit about lunch-counter protests in the 1960s.
“These things happened at soda fountains and lunch counters in Waco,” he explained. “We’ll be sharing the personal stories of people who made it happen through video footage and oral histories. As a museum, this is our mission.”
While the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute draws heavily on out-of-town visitors, Dyer said he hopes local residents come to explore this hometown history. Memberships allow for unlimited visits in a membership year as well as discounts on gifts and limited free drinks and floats.
“We do want people to know that we change things up frequently,” Dyer said. “There’s always something new. We want people to continue to come back.”
