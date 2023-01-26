Those Who Make a Difference: Christy De Leon

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.

About Christy Growing up in the small town of Bellevue, near Wichita Falls, cattle ranching, school and sports was the life for Christy. Without any boys in the family, Christy and her sister, Leslie, “did anything and everything,” she said. Their mom was from a farming family around San Angelo. Christy attended Texas A&M University and earned an accounting degree. Her future husband, Trent, moved to Central Texas for a sales job with Wiley Sprayers in Hewitt. After graduation she moved to Waco for an auditing job with JRBT Waco. They married in 2004 just out of college and now live near Crawford with their children Rylie, 13, and Jake, 11. The JRBT job involved bank audits, which included TFNB Your Bank for Life. Eventually those ties drew her to TFNB in 2008 in an auditing role, which progressed into the CFO position in 2013.

Family and community have always been important to Christy De Leon. It’s a big piece of what makes her feel at home at TFNB Your Bank for Life, where she is chief financial officer and president, the only woman bank president in McLennan County, if not Central Texas.

“So a lot of what we do as a community bank is to meet people where they are in their lives,” she said. “The Charity Champions program has been something that has really been an exciting program, My heart has always been one to help others. Obviously, as a banker, we get to help folks in a lot of ways … financially through loans and through deposit accounts and all your traditional banking ways.

“But as a community bank we get to be involved in so many other elements as well, and to be able to pour into the communities, that’s important.”

Christy took a less direct path to the banking world. She grew up in the small town of Bellevue, near Wichita Falls, on a cattle ranch. She and her sister, Leslie, worked cattle just like any boys did.

Her graduating class was 19. “I think all but three of us knew each other since kindergarten and first grade,” she said.

Going from that small school to a freshman math class of 400 at Texas A&M was a huge change, but she didn’t let that faze her.

“I didn’t limit myself, so it just never entered my consciousness of, ‘Wow. Four hundred students in there.’”

Two mentors helped show her a path from agriculture to accounting.

“I worked for a professor (Mike McGrann) who was with the Texas A&M Extension Service. He was basically an accountant for farmers and ranchers, and he looked at me one day and just said, ‘I know that you have a proficiency with numbers, and you’ve kind of fallen in love with accounting. You know, you can always come back to agriculture. Why don’t you go get an accounting degree?”

Christy also became a teaching assistant for one of professor Annie McGowan’s undergrad classes. “It was cost accounting, kind of that common-sense approach to utilizing accounting and business. To do other things than just keep a general ledger system was really intriguing to me.”

An internship with accounting firm Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell created a connection to Waco and eventually an auditing job there.

Another mentor, Jeff Holloman, took her under his wing on bank audits. One of her first clients was TFNB, which then had only a location in McGregor.

“I tell them all the time, they were family before they were actually family,” she said. “Before I was on the payroll, we were probably out there three to five times a year. I just fell in love with this bank and the people from the beginning. That’s how I got introduced to the bank, as the external auditor, and it was just a natural fit.

“I want to say there were probably 20-ish employees at the time, and now it’s up to 107 (and numerous locations). So it looks a little bit different as far as numbers, but we’ve tried to keep the same feel from what I obviously fell in love with.”

She had a break for a few years from the accounting firm, joining a Subway franchise as its CFO. In 2008 she got a call from then-TFNB President David Littlewood.

“He said, ‘You know, we’ve worked with you for years and we want to build this out internally, would you be interested?’”

She joined TFNB in an auditing job in 2008. “In 2013 is when I moved out of the audit role into the CFO role, which kind of go hand in hand and had a lot of overlap. So it was a natural progression.”

Now as president she feels the responsibility of leadership in a different way.

“Something that I really enjoy is helping others build their confidence and share the message that regardless of where you come from, you can grow and develop yourself,” she said.

Those Who Make a Difference Waco Today highlights people whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.