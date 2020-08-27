Those Who Make a Difference: Cribs for Canines

This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.

The sight of dogs in backyards with no shelter to protect them from the cold, rain or summer heat became a cause for Josh, Sylvia Hall and Michelle Ann.

The three co-founded Cribs for Canines, which has been giving doghouses for free to families in need of the shelters. The care has even expanded beyond that with microchipping efforts, providing dog food and the launch of the Heart of Texas Lost Found Pets website and Facebook page to reunite pets and owners.

Josh Hall recalls driving down roads and seeing the canines exposed to the elements.

“I remember one time it was cold and rainy and the dog was on a chain,” he said. “But he had no shelter. My wife and I had the brilliant idea to get a house for it.”

They reached out to a friend, who had a couple of igloo-style dog shelters, and they delivered one in January 2019 at no cost to the homeowner, who was grateful.