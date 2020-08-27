Those Who Make a Difference: Cribs for Canines

This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
The sight of dogs in backyards with no shelter to protect them from the cold, rain or summer heat became a cause for Josh, Sylvia Hall and Michelle Ann.
The three co-founded Cribs for Canines, which has been giving doghouses for free to families in need of the shelters. The care has even expanded beyond that with microchipping efforts, providing dog food and the launch of the Heart of Texas Lost Found Pets website and Facebook page to reunite pets and owners.
Josh Hall recalls driving down roads and seeing the canines exposed to the elements.
“I remember one time it was cold and rainy and the dog was on a chain,” he said. “But he had no shelter. My wife and I had the brilliant idea to get a house for it.”
They reached out to a friend, who had a couple of igloo-style dog shelters, and they delivered one in January 2019 at no cost to the homeowner, who was grateful.
The Halls and Michelle Ann realized that the need for such shelters was widespread. Talking with friends, they quickly found others willing to donate the supplies they needed.
Caterpillar let them have discarded wooden containers that once held tools and machinery. Lowe’s in Waco and Sherwin-Williams donated paint and supplies.
“Our only expenses are plywood (for the roof), roofing material, staples and fuel,” said Josh, an electrician with a local company, who is the “doghouse project manager.” He can often build one of the standard doghouse Cribs for Canines provides in couple of hours. A supporter of the organization allows them to store the supplies and build the doghouse in an unused portion of a former airplane hangar.
If Josh, Sylvia or Michelle don’t spot dogs who need shelters themselves, they receive requests on the website. Sometimes neighbors make the request and Michelle checks with the family to make sure they want a doghouse. Currently, Cribs for Canines is focusing on McLennan County.
The Cribs for Canines doghouses have a similar design and all have the same signature Tiffany blue color painted on the exterior … alongside a black pawprint, Josh said.
When they provide a doghouse they also help educate … gently, they said, about heartworms, city ordinances concerning dog ownership, spay and neuter opportunities, and more.
“We deliver a lot of doghouses to less-fortunate people,” Michelle said. “But even though they are lower income, it doesn’t mean they don’t love their dogs. They keep them fed, give them water. They’re loved. They just couldn’t afford the doghouse.”
“There’s no judgment from us,” she added. “The people are humble and thankful and want to pay it forward.”
The Halls and Michelle Ann are dog lovers. Josh and Sylvia have eight dogs of their own (from a 4-pound Chihuahua to a 140-pound mastiff, and all sizes between) in addition to fostering dogs. Michelle has smaller animals: two Yorkies and two Shih-Tzu dogs.
Cribs for Canines coordinated a free microchipping event in Marlin (and registered the animals for the owners) and will reschedule one planned for Bellmead once it’s safe to have such a gathering. A dog food drive received several thousand pounds that went to Meals on Wheels Waco so clients could feed their pets.
The lost and found pets website recently helped reunite an owner with her dog who had been missing for three years.
Michelle and Josh said they appreciate the support they’ve received and being able to work with groups such as the Humane Society of Central Texas, SpayStreetWaco, City of Waco Animal Control and Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
“The way it’s taken off is crazy,” Michelle said. Josh said about 150 shelters, both the doghouses and igloos, have been delivered so far.
Michelle said their focus is on protecting the dogs and helping families become better pet owners. “It’s been so rewarding,” she added.
The group has a board of directors with Susan Widaski as president; Michelle Ann as vice president; Tammy Andrews, secretary; and Lace Eide, treasurer. Paperwork has been submitted to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that will allow for tax-deductible donations to the organization.
For more information, go to cribs4canines.com or the group’s Facebook page. For missing pets, go to heartoftexaslostfoundpets.com.
