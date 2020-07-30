Those Who Make a Difference: Dominic Villa

“It was important that holistic health be the center of what South Waco Strength is, promoting mental and physical health together and trying to eradicate the negative stigmas that surround this topic, especially in the Hispanic, Black and lower-income areas.”

Through the South Waco Strength Facebook page he has highlighted community leaders and businesses, and the organization promoted and was involved in community events.

Events include the Out of Darkness Walk (for suicide awareness), which Dominic said was particularly important to him. South Waco Strength also was involved in a coat drive started by his friends with The New Black Collective, and helped with an ofrenda at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival with his friend Eric Linares of QuetzalCo and others in the community.

“We’ve also been involved with some of the great programs started by Grassroots Community Development,” he said. “Like most organizations, this year has put a hold on the many in-person events I had scheduled, but there’s still hope for a later date.”

He said the positive response to South Waco Strength has surprised him.