Those Who Make a Difference: Erin and Austin Montgomery

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.

About Erin and Austin Erin and Austin were both born in Fort Worth, but eventually met each other while at rival high schools — Erin at Robinson and Austin at Lorena. Austin was raised in Central Texas; he has two sets of parents, Charlie and Tonya Montgomery, and Tracy and Ken Read. Erin lived in Washington, D.C., for 10 years until her parents, Steve and Cyndi Abbe, moved the family to Steve’s hometown of Robinson so they could start Crossroads Fellowship Church in Woodway. The pair didn’t start dating until after high school. Austin went to work right after high school and eventually ran the family business, Montgomery Construction and Roofing, for six years. Erin earned a master’s degree in social work and was a grant director for Communities In Schools for six years. They married in 2015 and have two children, Jacks, 4, and Leighton, 2. They live in Lorena and are members of Crossroads Fellowship. As a family they enjoy water sports, including boating and fishing, as well as traveling.

An upbringing centered on serving the community is now the focus of Austin and Erin Montgomery’s business, The Roof Co.

The Roof Co. is a new business, having begun just a year and a half ago as both Erin and Austin left their jobs to focus on launching a new enterprise.

Austin had spent the past six years running the family business, Montgomery Construction and Roofing. Erin was a grant director at Communities In Schools for about the same time but resigned in December 2020 to care for her ailing father, Steve Abbe, a minister for 35 years who was the pastor of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Woodway.

He died in January 2021. Her mother, Cyndi Abbe, is still leading as the pastor at Crossroads Fellowship.

Erin’s experience with Communities In School helped prepare her to run the business and Austin brings his entrepreneurial skills and 17 years of experience in commercial and residential roofing to the job.

Austin describes Erin as the integrator while he’s the visionary.

“It’s a perfect combination,” he adds.

On the staff page of their website Erin is listed as “Founder & Director of Storytelling” while Austin’s reads: “Founder & Creator of Opportunities.”

The mantra of The Roof Co. is “Building Relationships. Serving People. Delivering Results.”

“That’s not just for our customers,” Austin said. “It’s everybody we encounter.”

They intentionally prefer to be in the background and not advertise their business. Ads that do run on the KWTX and KXXV TV stations instead highlight the nonprofits and individuals The Roof Co. supports as a charity partner.

“We much prefer to be subliminal,” Austin said.

The Roof Co. partners with their church, Crossroads Fellowship Church, as well as Mission Waco, The Hangar (a homeless ministry), JMB Fishing Foundation, FishKid at Heart, the Lorena Independent School District in which they live, and professional strongman Tommy Sharp and other charities.

The Roof Co. will host and sponsor the HOT Strength and Fitness Expo, a strongman and CrossFit competition at the Waco Convention Center Sept. 9-11. It will include a “heroes competition” for veterans and first responders on Sept. 11. In addition to the strength and fitness expo, Austin and Erin will bring speakers from across the country to lead a Sept. 9 business mastermind training called “The Growth Encounter,” an event centered on building teams and “getting comfortable with getting uncomfortable.”

The business has also donated roof repair and other services at Talitha Koum Institute, and will be partnering with A Champion’s Shoes (nonprofit that provides new shoes to children in low-income communities).

“It’s about seeing needs and knowing where we can help and how we can support those around us,” Austin said.

Erin and Austin invest heavily into Lorena ISD. Austin readily admits he was not a good student, saying he finished “in the bottom 10 percent” of his class. But because of his determination to serve the Lorena community and schools, along with his business success, the school invited him to speak to the graduating seniors at their senior life camp.

He says he is actively working with Lorena ISD to create a mentorship program for students who are not pursuing college, kids looking at trade school, or even those who just need help finding their purpose in life.

They are thankful to Kevin Dobbs with TFNB Your Bank for Life, who helped the fledging business get going.

“It would have been tough to be where we are without him and TFNB’s help,” Austin said. “We have an outstanding relationship both personally and business-wise.”

Erin added that TFNB made sense for them because of the financial institution’s involvement in the community, such as its Charity Champions program to assist nonprofits.

“It’s the integrity piece where our core values align,” she said.

The desire to invest back in the community is integral to their lives, Austin says.

It’s a simple approach that was learned by example from Steve Abbe, Erin adds. “Just get out and serve someone.”

