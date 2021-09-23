Those who make a difference: Esther's Closet

The Waco native and University High graduate also got the job as the assistant to the chamber president. That role lasted a couple of months before Brown tasked her with the coordinator’s role for Esther’s Closet.

The program provides women with a complete outfit for the job interview and helps with resume writing and mock interviews. After employment, the women can choose workplace outfits for seven to 10 days as well as career development and life skills training.

The “Esther” in Esther’s Closet is named for the character in the Bible who ascended to queen from a humble upbringing. Today Pate is vice president of the chamber and she appreciates having worked alongside Brown to understand her vision for Esther’s Closet.

Brown retired in 2019 and Jon Bible stepped into the president’s role, discussing with Pate ways to grow the program.

Bible wrote a grant to Baylor’s Solid Gold Neighbor engagement initiative, seeking funds for a part-time coordinator specifically for Esther’s Closet. That new coordinator is Heaven Lee, also a Waco native and a graduate of Connally High School.

The 21-year-old started three months ago and is looking forward to connecting with other young women seeking the help and resources they need to find employment.