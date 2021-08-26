Those who make a difference: Hector Sabido

Hector Sabido
About Hector
Hector is the Waco city councilman for District II and is mayor pro tem. He has been the general sales manager for 10½ years at Prophecy Media Group, which has four radio stations. The Waco native and University High School (“the old one,” he notes) graduate earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and master’s in business administration from Tarleton State University through MCC’s University Center. Hector serves on numerous community nonprofit boards, including Inspiracion and the Art Center of Waco. He and his wife, Ilda, will celebrate nine years of marriage in September. They have two children: Jeremiah, 6, and Mia, 3, who attend Waco ISD. Hector jokes he considers himself a “professional napper,” and enjoys taking their children to the park and the Baylor campus. He and Ilda also love experiencing the local restaurant scene.
To say Hector Sabido is involved in the Waco community would be a huge understatement.
The second-term city councilman is on several city boards and commissions, but also sits on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Art Center of Waco, which is working toward completion of its new building at 701 S. Eighth St.
“We’ve got two really great things going on with the Art Center right now,” he said. “The first is the new building, which is downtown and in the arts corridor of the city. The other thing was being able to hire Doug McDurham as our new CEO. He has so many relationships here and a wealth of knowledge in the nonprofit sector. He was the best choice out of all the applicants.
“Once the building is finished and Doug settles in, I think it’ll bring us to a point of national status.”
The Art Center’s strides are fulfilling as a board member, Sabido said, adding that another special special place in his heart is his service as board chairman for Inspiracion, previously known as Avance Waco. Inspiracion works with the Spanish-speaking community to prepare children for kindergarten.
Children from birth to 4 years old are in the program, which also involves classes for their parents.
“It helps the children grow intellectually, emotionally and verbally to get ready for kindergarten when they’re 4 years old,” he explained.
“When I went to school there was no ESL (English as a Second Language) class for someone growing up in a Spanish-speaking home.”
Sabido recalls his own struggles early on going to school and not understanding what was being said. That experience motivates his involvement with Inspiracion, he said.
The list of the nonprofit boards on which he serves isn’t short. In addition to Inspiracion and the Art Center of Waco, there’s the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, Caritas, Waco Mammoth Foundation, Greater Waco Legal Services, La Puerta, the Waco Hispanic Museum and the Historic Waco Foundation.
In 2019, he was selected one of the chamber’s Under 40 Award winners. He added with a laugh that he turned 40 the following year.
Service on the city council has been rewarding, he said.
“It’s been fun,” he said, “I never thought I’d be involved in local government, but I’m proud to represent South Waco and my culture. I feel like I can make an impact in our city, and so many good things are happening.
“I remember growing up and downtown was a ghost town. Now there’s so much more development with Magnolia, and now there’s the riverfront development, Floyd Casey (the former stadium site) and on La Salle.”
Sabido said it’s been a joy working alongside his fellow council members.
“We don’t always vote the same way, and we shouldn’t, but we get up from the table and can still be friends,” Sabido said.
He hopes his involvement can inspire young Hispanics.
“Growing up there were not too many people in leadership positions that looked like me,” he said. “I want to be able to give guidance and hope for the next generation to come to be leaders as well.”
