Those who make a difference: Hector Sabido

Hector Sabido

About Hector

Hector is the Waco city councilman for District II and is mayor pro tem. He has been the general sales manager for 10½ years at Prophecy Media Group, which has four radio stations. The Waco native and University High School (“the old one,” he notes) graduate earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and master’s in business administration from Tarleton State University through MCC’s University Center. Hector serves on numerous community nonprofit boards, including Inspiracion and the Art Center of Waco. He and his wife, Ilda, will celebrate nine years of marriage in September. They have two children: Jeremiah, 6, and Mia, 3, who attend Waco ISD. Hector jokes he considers himself a “professional napper,” and enjoys taking their children to the park and the Baylor campus. He and Ilda also love experiencing the local restaurant scene.

To say Hector Sabido is involved in the Waco community would be a huge understatement.

The second-term city councilman is on several city boards and commissions, but also sits on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Art Center of Waco, which is working toward completion of its new building at 701 S. Eighth St.