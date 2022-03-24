Those Who Make a Difference: Jaime Lerma

This is a monthly feature highlighting someone involved with a nonprofit agency recognized as a Charity Champion by TFNB Your Bank for Life. To submit someone for future consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
Jaime Lerma may have retired from professional boxing more than 20 years ago, but his love of the sport and his heart for kids keeps him around the ring.
As a former world welterweight champion, Jaime brings considerable knowledge as a boxing trainer. But he provides a lot of that training, especially for young kids and teenagers, for free.
It’s a continuation of the way original Waco Boxing Club owner Gilbert “Cuate” Sanchez ran it when he started in 1972. Sanchez was Lerma’s trainer and a father figure after Lerma’s dad, Jose, died in a motorcycle accident when he was 8. Jose had introduced Lerma and his brothers to boxing at the club a couple of years earlier.
“I enjoy doing this for the kids,” Lerma said. “That was my escape growing up, so I can relate to a lot of kids. This is their escape.”
Lerma is a rarity as a former world champion now training kids for free at the gym, 2913 Mary Ave.
“Some pay (for training), but we still have a free program of training for those kids,” he said. There is a one-time fee of $60. Lerma also does personal training and provides boot camps to raise funds to help keep the gym open.
“I provide what I can,” he said. “The kids need the help.”
Waco Boxing Club founder Gilbert Sanchez died in 2001. His son, Gilbert Jr., took over running the club for a couple of years but wasn’t interested in continuing. Gilbert Jr. spoke with Lerma about his plans to close the gym.
Lerma didn’t want to see it shut down, and he took over operations as owner in 2004. By the next year, he was taking kids to Golden Gloves tournaments, just as he had done.
Waco Boxing Club Inc. is a nonprofit. It receives occasional donations and sponsorships (Cen-Tex Roof Systems is currently its only monthly sponsor). Last year new uniforms and some travel was sponsored by businesses, but most of the expenses are covered from Lerma’s pockets.
That often includes traveling to boxing tournaments. The club, which is certified with USA Boxing, recently took a group of fighters ranging in age from 9 to 22 to a Golden Gloves tournament in Fort Worth. The rise in gas prices is going to be an added burden for those travels.
“We all take our own vehicles to get them to tournaments,” he added.
Lerma has three other coaches, all former boxers with the club, who also volunteer their time at the gym: Watts Long, Dennis Hanley and George Falcone. His wife, Melanie, also is a volunteer coach.
Boxing can be much more demanding than a lot of other sports, he said.
“It is like chess in that you have to be three moves ahead,” he said. “You know what you need to do (in the ring), but then you get hit and still have to focus on what you have to do inside that ring.”
But as the young fighters – he trains both boys and girls – become better in their sparring abilities and more fluid in their movements, there’s a boost to their confidence, he said.
He sees those kids grow in self-esteem and camaraderie with others in the gym, despite the times their emotions can get heated during a sparring match.
“Boxing is one on one, but you have teammates,” he said. “They learn to have this respect for one another and become like brothers for life. It’s an awesome feeling for me.
“They want to be here and I want to be here.”
