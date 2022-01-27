Those Who Make a Difference: Janie Rogers Ramon

Janie was able to help clients with that funding.

“What may seem like one light bill for us can be devastating for them,” she said. “If we can help them pay that light bill they’ll have money to spend on another need.”

She averages about 15 calls a day and tries to navigate how to help. At one point the list of people who couldn’t pay rent was up to 70, she said, but they were helped.

“I look at this as doing the Lord’s work,” she said. “He gives me the strength to do this.”

She has been on the Project Homeless Connect Committee for two years and served her first year on the board of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition.

“I have seen people walk in with the look of defeat and I think, ‘How can I be a part of their journey?’” she said. “I have to hold them accountable, but I do my best to give them the tools and resources to be a better version of themselves.”

She keeps a board with photos of successful clients that serves as a reminder of the good work she’s been able to do. And she’s happy to share those stories of successful clients.