Those Who Make a Difference: Janie Rogers Ramon

There are three primary things she does for clients in her role: help them further their education, seek housing and obtain employment.

Not everyone needs all that or a full year of her assistance, she added. Some have been ready to move on after three months, but with others that journey is longer.

Sometimes it’s getting them help with an electric bill or paying for day care.

“It’s about empowering people so they don’t have to come here as often and know they are providing for themselves,” she said.

“A lot of people’s stories pre-COVID already would break my heart,” Janie said. “And then with COVID the bottom fell out for a lot of people.”

United Way and the Waco Foundation, with the aid of private donations, provided community resource funding earlier this year to Caritas that allowed it to assist clients hit hard by the coronavirus to afford rent, utilities or day care.

Janie was able to help clients with that funding.

“What may seem like one light bill for us can be devastating for them,” she said. “If we can help them pay that light bill they’ll have money to spend on another need.”