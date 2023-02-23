This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.

About Josh Born in Mexia to Jaime and Rocio Blake, Josh’s family moved to Waco when he was 4. Josh went to Waco ISD schools and graduated from Waco High. He attended architecture school at USC for a year, then worked in a ministry in East Texas for three years. He returned to Waco, attending Baylor and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Two days after graduation, Josh moved to Bangkok, Thailand, and taught English to third- and fourth-grade students for a year. Returning to Waco, Josh became a case worker for MHMR for four years. He joined Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey as a funeral services assistant, earning his funeral director’s license in 2016. He transitioned into the chief operating officer’s role five years ago. He is single and his extensive family includes two sisters in Waco — Sarai Cuevas and Abigail Blake. Hobbies include tennis, pickleball, running the Cameron Park trails and traveling. He is a member of First Woodway Baptist Church.

A psychology degree from Baylor has proved beneficial for Josh Blake’s work in the funeral industry.

Blake has been at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home for 8½ years, the last five as chief operating officer.

After four years with MHMR (now the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network), he joined WHB as a funeral services assistant. He then began helping families prearrange their services and started mortuary school online through Amarillo College. He became a licensed funeral director in 2016, and before long transitioned in the COO role.

He said the skills learned in psychology are so important in dealing the people who come to WHB after a loved one died.

“You’re meeting people where they’re at,” Blake said. “When they come here they’ve experienced a loss. So they’re grieving. And some of them may not be at their best.

“It’s important to gain their trust so that you can guide them through the process. With psychology you can sympathize better and understand their mental state that they’re in, and therefore be able to serve them appropriately.”

As COO he tries to stay attentive, too, to the WHB staff and provide the support they may need.

Even before joining WHB, Blake was good friends with Hatch Bailey, WHB’s fourth-generation owner and president, knowing his children and his parents.

“Hatch has four sons, and he’ll often introduce me as like a fifth son,” he said. “To me, his sons are like brothers. Growing up he was a mentor and then coming here I got to have even a deeper, better relationship connection with him as far as a mentor and helping with the management of his business.

“And so even through we’re technically not blood family, it feels like I work for the family business.”

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home is in its 98th year of operation.

Blake said that like all small businesses, employees wear multiple hats.

“I started taking on other responsibilities and Hatch had me in leadership training, management training. I showed interest, took on some responsibilities and Hatch nurtured it.”

Blake is well regarded in the industry, recently finishing three years on the board and one year as president of the Selected Independent Funeral Homes Association, an invitation-only group that dates to 1917.

Blake was the association’s youngest president (37 at the time; he’s 39 now); its first non-owner and its first minority.

The association recently presented him with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award, which highlights career achievements and community involvement of funeral processionals under age 50.

It noted that during the pandemic, Blake “pivoted regular operations to serve the community while retaining as many team members as possible. He coordinated staff vaccinations while refining virtual arrangements and livestreaming services.”

Blake’s community involvement includes the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Leadership Network (serving on a mentorship committee) and the city of Waco TIF board.

“There’s a sense of responsibility wanting to do what’s best for the business, for the Bailey family, and also for the Waco community,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to give back to the community that help raised me and gave me so much. Working here, it’s very rewarding. I’m not only serving families through the funeral home, but also the community by serving on boards and volunteering.”