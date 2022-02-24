Those Who Make a Difference: Julie Hays

For all the broadcast journalism honors Julie Hays has garnered in nearly 20 years at KWTX-TV (and there are plenty), she says sharing the heart-warming stories of people in Central Texas is the most fulfilling part of her career.
Julie has covered plenty of high-profile stories and figures, from one-on-one interviews with President George W. Bush to Robert Griffin III after he won the Heisman Trophy, but after slowing down the work pace to be a bigger part in her children’s lives, she’s found a niche in sharing uplifting stories with viewers.
“Tell Me Something Good” is a regular segment as she reports on positive stories for the KWTX News 10 at 5 broadcast.
“I feel like this is one way to use my position here at the station for good,” she says. “Hopefully it’s a bright spot in our viewers’ day.”
She’s gotten great response from the segment, which tells her that people want positive news. Often she’ll have viewers contact her asking how they can help.
Making sure she tells those stories well is important to her, Julie says.
“I like to spend a lot of time on putting together the story because it may be the only time they’ve ever been on TV,” she adds. “I feel honored to share their stories. I like to be able to use my profession to help people who don’t have a voice.”
Not only has the segment been a positive look at people and organizations, Julie’s reporting often has made a profound difference in individual’s lives.
Stories she did on Faith Fortenberry, a young girl with spinal muscular atrophy, led her family’s insurance company to reverse a decision and provide coverage for a life-saving, but expensive drug, Spinraza.
Julie was named an honorary firefighter by the Waco Fire Department after helping lead an effort to have a handicapped-accessible home built for paralyzed firefighter Garth Goodwin.
Likewise, Julie and her husband Sam were heavily involved in helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco (now known as Mentoring Alliance-Waco) stay open with a big fundraiser. “That was very rewarding,” she said.
Julie also serves often as an emcee for a variety of nonprofit events. Being a part of the Night to Shine event for the special needs community is particularly touching and one she truly enjoys, she said.
“There are such amazing things they’re doing,” she said.
She has emceed the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon alongside Laura Bush in 2014 and Jenna Bush-Hager in 2018. Julie has been a longtime emcee for the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball with Gordon Collier and for Talitha Koum Institute’s Rise Up! Event.
She also serves as vice president with the relatively new Archway for Hope nonprofit, which is designed to offer hope to people who have lost a loved one too soon. The organization was started by Jimmy and Lorna Hering, who lost their son Rhett at age 15 in an ATV accident in 2015.
Julie says she never runs out of ideas for the “Tell Me Something Good” segment.
“There’s so much good in this world,” she says. “I have a front-row seat to the best of humankind.”