Those Who Make a Difference: Julie Hays

For all the broadcast journalism honors Julie Hays has garnered in nearly 20 years at KWTX-TV (and there are plenty), she says sharing the heart-warming stories of people in Central Texas is the most fulfilling part of her career.

Julie has covered plenty of high-profile stories and figures, from one-on-one interviews with President George W. Bush to Robert Griffin III after he won the Heisman Trophy, but after slowing down the work pace to be a bigger part in her children’s lives, she’s found a niche in sharing uplifting stories with viewers.

“Tell Me Something Good” is a regular segment as she reports on positive stories for the KWTX News 10 at 5 broadcast.

“I feel like this is one way to use my position here at the station for good,” she says. “Hopefully it’s a bright spot in our viewers’ day.”

She’s gotten great response from the segment, which tells her that people want positive news. Often she’ll have viewers contact her asking how they can help.

Making sure she tells those stories well is important to her, Julie says.