Those Who Make a Difference: Karen Coleman

“I’m proud to say coming from a single parent and a low-income neighborhood that it gave me that extra drive to do much better for my kids,” she said.

Karen, a 1982 Jefferson Moore High School graduate, married her junior high school sweetheart, Ronnie Coleman, in 1989. They have one son, TaMarcus Coleman, and three grandchildren.

Ronnie retired a year ago after 38 years at Trane in McGregor. Karen, meanwhile, continues her banking career as an assistant vice president at TFNB Your Bank for Life’s East Waco location.

She has been at TFNB since August 2020, prior to its opening its fifth branch at 715 Elm Ave. Karen had spent the previous 15 years at Fidelity Bank of Texas, and 10 years with Genco Federal Credit Union, where she was the first African American loan officer at the Genco in Bellmead.

She started her career in 1989 at MBank. Among her co-workers there was Dortheia Love, who is now a TFNB senior vice president and oversees the East Waco location.

“TFNB doesn’t just talk the talk,” Karen said. “We’re making a difference in people’s lives financially. I feel like I have a greater purpose in East Waco at this location and we have a good team here.