Those Who Make a Difference: Legacy Family Ministries

About Bryon and Carla
Byron and Carla Weathersbee met at Baylor University and were married in 1984. Byron grew up in the west Texas town of Rotan, while Carla is from Greensburg, Louisiana, northeast of Baton Rouge. They were in church ministry with youth and college students in Gatesville, Waco and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Carla has done graduate work in exercise physiology. Byron served more than 15 years in high education, including seven years as vice president of Student Life at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. They moved back to Waco in January 2019 to focus on Legacy Family Ministries. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.
Legacy Family Ministries
It was during a dark period early in their marriage that prompted Byron and Carla Weathersbee to begin a ministry that helps prepare couples for marriage with God at the center of their lives.
They were 27 years old, five years into their marriage and on a church staff in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when their 2-year-old son Bo was diagnosed with childhood cancer. They also had a 6-week-old at the time of the diagnosis that shook their world.
“That was an experience that was difficult,” she said. “Two years of chemo, radiation and hospitalization, but through that we saw the power of church and family come together and we knew we wanted to give back to families. That’s where the seeds of Legacy were born.”
Their son Bo completed his treatments long ago and is doing well today.
The Weathersbees began Legacy Family Ministries in 1995 though Byron continued to do church ministry and then work in higher education, including serving as interim chaplain at Baylor from 2005 to 2007 and later as vice president of Student Life at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for seven years.
“The family institution is one of the greatest evangelism tools but it can also be one of the greatest discipleship tools,” Byron said. “Having healthy marriages helps churches.”
He added that Legacy Family Ministries tries to help set couples on the right path for marriage using biblical principles.
Byron said they try to provide preventative education for families.
He used an analogy that couples who seek counseling for their marriage are already going over a waterfall. The intent of Legacy is reach couples farther upstream where the river is calm, he said, and try to keep it that way.
“It’s really about trying to help them early,” he said. “It’s about creating a solid foundation or a good root system for a big oak tree. The foliage that grows is dependent upon how deep the root system is.”
Between the Weathersbees and their trained leaders, they estimate to have worked with 1,800 couples in McLennan and Bell counties.
Though divorces still happen for couples who have been through the course, only around 5% of those marriages have failed, according to their research.
They are appreciative for being one of TFNB’s Charity Champions that assists nonprofits with marketing and training.
“What TFNB does to help nonprofits is incredible,” Byron said.
A Legacy marriage conference will be held Jan. 8-9 at First Baptist Woodway. More information on it and Legacy Family Ministries can be found at www.countdowntomarriage.com.
They returned in Waco in January 2019 to focus full time on Legacy, working out of their Woodway home. Lifeway published their curriculum in 2017 and there are online components, which came in handy during the pandemic.
A workbook, “Together: Building a Godly Marriage,” was written with Amy Castello.
They are seeing many Baylor students they worked with years ago now having their children go through the Legacy marriage preparation courses.
“Healthy marriages make healthy kids,” Carla said. “You don’t want to lose the generation coming behind us.”
Both Byron and Carla say they feel blessed to have touched so many lives and have played a small part in helping couples and families place Christ at the forefront of their lives.
“Relational ministry is big for us,” Byron said.
Carla recalls being in a recent marriage preparation group meeting as the couples got in a circle to begin the session.
“We’ve done so many of these,” she said, “but I just teared up because it never, never, ever gets old.”
