Those Who Make a Difference: Legacy Family Ministries

Their son Bo completed his treatments long ago and is doing well today.

The Weathersbees began Legacy Family Ministries in 1995 though Byron continued to do church ministry and then work in higher education, including serving as interim chaplain at Baylor from 2005 to 2007 and later as vice president of Student Life at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for seven years.

“The family institution is one of the greatest evangelism tools but it can also be one of the greatest discipleship tools,” Byron said. “Having healthy marriages helps churches.”

He added that Legacy Family Ministries tries to help set couples on the right path for marriage using biblical principles.

Byron said they try to provide preventative education for families.

He used an analogy that couples who seek counseling for their marriage are already going over a waterfall. The intent of Legacy is reach couples farther upstream where the river is calm, he said, and try to keep it that way.

“It’s really about trying to help them early,” he said. “It’s about creating a solid foundation or a good root system for a big oak tree. The foliage that grows is dependent upon how deep the root system is.”