Those Who Make a Difference: Michael Jeter

The program has the data to show its success. Provident Heights Elementary had the third-lowest STAAR reading passing rate among 15 Waco ISD schools in 2013 when the book clubs were launched. By 2019, it was the second-best school in STAAR reading passing rate.

But Jeter loves to share the individual stories as well, such as a short video on the starsbookclub.com website about Valeria, who blossomed with her mentor, Julie Helton. Valeria’s entire attitude about learning changed. She discovered a joy for reading and her grades improved dramatically.

“We’ve had a lot of students who say they don’t like reading, but once they get the confidence they discover they like reading and it’s a game changer,” he said. “I love to see a student really come to believe in themselves and know that someone else is believing in them.”

He’s been thrilled with the involvement of churches like First Methodist, one of the original churches to be part of the program. When STARS was pairing up the church with Hillcrest Elementary, the hope was to have 20 church volunteers. One hundred fifty turned out.

For Jeter and the small STARS staff, their administrative role is making it as easy as possible for volunteers to mentor in the book clubs at schools and make those connections with students.