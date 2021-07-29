Those Who Make a Difference: Michael Jeter

This is a monthly feature highlighting someone involved with a nonprofit agency recognized as a Charity Champion by TFNB Your Bank for Life. To submit someone for future consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
As director of the STARS Book Clubs, Michael Jeter has seen the impact of the reading program created to help Waco ISD second through fifth graders since it began in 2013. Now he’s looking forward to resuming its success this fall after COVID-19 forced the program to break from its normal routine.
The program places volunteers from area churches in schools with the book clubs for weekly 30-minute sessions during lunch with small groups that are assembled by reading level. The program is coordinated by a small administrative staff housed at Antioch Community Church, where member and program founder Stephanie Korteweg recruited initial volunteers for her reading and social support concept.
COVID-19, however, forced a stop to those book club gatherings in 2020. Jeter said they tried to stay engaged where they could by doing readings over Zoom and some volunteers became pen pals with their students. In the summer last year STARS volunteers focused on food relief and food distribution for families needing that help.
Jeter has been involved with STARS almost since the beginning. Korteweg began it in spring 2013 at Providence Heights Elementary and Waco Charter School after launching a pilot group the previous fall.
Jeter joined as assistant director in June 2013. Previously he worked in the city of Waco housing department and was involved with the Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-housing Program.
“That was impactful for me,” he said. “I saw how hard it was to make it as an adult if you had problems as a kid, and often that began with reading struggles. It motivated me to jump in with STARS.”
He took over as director in August 2019 when Korteweg stepped down to focus on family and her service on the Waco ISD school board. Before the COVID-19 break, the program had approximately 600 volunteers from 40 churches and distributed about 3,000 books to students and teachers.
The program has the data to show its success. Provident Heights Elementary had the third-lowest STAAR reading passing rate among 15 Waco ISD schools in 2013 when the book clubs were launched. By 2019, it was the second-best school in STAAR reading passing rate.
But Jeter loves to share the individual stories as well, such as a short video on the starsbookclub.com website about Valeria, who blossomed with her mentor, Julie Helton. Valeria’s entire attitude about learning changed. She discovered a joy for reading and her grades improved dramatically.
“We’ve had a lot of students who say they don’t like reading, but once they get the confidence they discover they like reading and it’s a game changer,” he said. “I love to see a student really come to believe in themselves and know that someone else is believing in them.”
He’s been thrilled with the involvement of churches like First Methodist, one of the original churches to be part of the program. When STARS was pairing up the church with Hillcrest Elementary, the hope was to have 20 church volunteers. One hundred fifty turned out.
For Jeter and the small STARS staff, their administrative role is making it as easy as possible for volunteers to mentor in the book clubs at schools and make those connections with students.
“It’s about reading and relationship,” he said. “The students know you’re showing up every week because they care about you.”
For many kids, when they realize it’s book club time, they’ll run out to greet their mentor, he said. Likewise, mentors say it’s often the highlight of their week.
While Antioch helps with financial support, the nonprofit can always use donations to purchase books, supplies, pens, wipes and behavioral prize items. More volunteers are always welcome, he said.
“We’re just trying to do our part in our sphere of influence and be a catalyst for widespread service across the community,” Jeter said.
