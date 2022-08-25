Those Who Make a Difference: Mike Stone

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.

About Mike The oldest of three boys born to John and Barbara Stone, Mike was born in Vallejo, California, and moved often as a military brat. Before entering the fifth grade in San Angelo (where his parents still live today), Mike had lived in California three different times in addition to making Japan, Alaska and Hawaii home for short times. From fifth grade on, the family remained in San Angelo and Mike graduated from Central High School there. He spent two years at Angelo State before transferring to Texas A&M and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked at TU Electric’s power plant in Savoy, Texas, for five years, and then spent seven years at Nortel Networks. He became executive director of Grassroots Community Development in November 2022. Mike and his wife Brooke will be married 31 years in November. Brooke owns and operates Stone Payroll. They have two sons, Benjamin, 28, and Samuel, 25, who are both civil engineers. They have two grandsons, 2 years old and 2 months old. Mike enjoys hiking.

Mike Stone will mark 20 years as executive director of Grassroots Community Development in November. It’s a role he didn’t foresee after graduating with an electrical engineering degree in 1990, but it’s something that now makes perfect sense.

“There is probably no clearer example of how God uses different people to do many things,” Stone said.

Not just different, but diverse. For a nonprofit that focuses on two main areas — homeownership and community leadership development — its staff has only a couple of people trained for that service.

Stone has an electrical engineering degree from Texas A&M. Other staff members have educational backgrounds in history, English, economics and music, for example.

Despite that apparent lack of uniformity, Grassroots Community Development has been an incredibly effective organization. Initially focused on just North Waco, Grassroots now also has community development staff serving East and South Waco.

Mike came to his position by a circuitous route. He used his EE degree first at TU Electric’s power plant at Savoy in North Texas for five years. He worked the next seven years in telecommunications with Nortel Networks, becoming a program manager and then senior manager.

It was a visit by his father-in-law and his son’s piggybank that turned him to the nonprofit.

One time while Stone’s family lived in McKinney, his father-in-law visited and talked about a nonprofit he was looking to launch to help people build houses and become homeowners. It was the nascent beginnings of Grassroots.

Unbeknownst to them, Stone’s young son Benjamin was listening in on their conversation.

“He came out with his piggybank, which had about $13 in it, and told his grandfather, ‘Give this to the people that need the help.’”

Stone offered to help his father-in-law find someone who could be the organization’s director. He suggested a couple of friends to interview for the job, but that went nowhere.

After another six months, he decided perhaps he could fill that role.

“I came to the realization that I think this is what I’m supposed to do,” he said.

A couple of decades later, and after a name change from Waco Community Development to Grassroots Community Development, the organization has made lasting impacts.

Grassroots has counseled more than 2,500 families, helped another 365 become new homeowners, built 65 new home and remodeled another 21.

More than 600 people have taken Grassroots Leadership Training courses designed to equip neighborhood leaders to engage in the community. Its website states that Grassroots is “committed to a brighter future for children, neighbors and communities.”

That’s the approach the nonprofit takes to bring people together to work together.

“If there’s a community problem to be solved, we want the community at the table solving the problem,” he said.

