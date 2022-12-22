Those Who Make a Difference: Nicole Wiscombe

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.

About Nicole Nicole Wiscombe has been in Waco since 2016 when she moved to be closer to her mother, retired labor and deliver nurse Loraine Smith, and her stepfather, Doug Smith, former senior associate athletic director at Baylor. The oldest of eight, she was born in Provo, Utah, but the family soon moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then Norman, Oklahoma, where she grew up. She was a modern dancer and ballerina, dancing at Boston Conservatory until sidelined by a lower-leg injury. Her dance mentor encouraged her to switch majors and pursue a social work degree, which she did and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Away from work, she is a fiber artist who enjoys knitting and is one of the owners of Crossroads Yarn. Nicole also enjoys paddleboarding; she won at the Kayak with a Cause event in 2018. She owns an adorable 3-year-old black pug named Zelda Mae.

Nicole Wiscombe thought she was just going to crunch data and apply for grants when she was hired by the city of Waco as its Continuum of Care administrator for funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Five years later she is the one building the system for combating homelessness in a six-county region and utilizing $2.8 million in federal funds from HUD.

Among the hats Nicole wears is chairperson of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, a nonprofit organization that provides support to homeless individuals and families.

It can be tricky navigating the bureaucracy and seemingly endless acronyms used in government, she admits. But simply put, the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition (HOTHC) operates on behalf of other nonprofit agencies in applying for funding for programs working to end homelessness in the Heart of Texas Region. The HOT Region is made up of Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For Nicole, it’s about building the community partnerships needed to tackle the homelessness problem. Nearly 40 member agencies are part of the Continuum of Care.

The goal, she says, is to make homelessness “brief, rare, and non-recurring.”

“It’s more than just connecting them to a house,” she said. “It’s about building community and that they have the support they need to be successful in their own lives.”

Her work relies on having the data to understand the scope of the problem.

Nicole is trained as a Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) administrator and has filled that role several times. The data helps track services and determines the best use of resources.

She also is the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) project manager, leading the planning and implementation of a HUD grant focused on ending youth homelessness.

That project brought more federal funds into the community to fight the homelessness issue.

The coalition sponsors Project Homeless Connect, an event that provides access to services the homeless need. The next Project Homeless Connect is from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall.

Nicole hopes to build up the currently all-volunteer coalition, which will have a new chair in 2023, to a staff-led nonprofit that can be even more effective in tackling homelessness.

"It's a big ecosystem connecting the dots to meet our mission," she said.

Those Who Make a Difference Waco Today highlights people whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.