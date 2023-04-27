Paul Allison first connected with 360 Solutions when it provided support to Charity Champion nonprofit Archway of Hope. Today Paul works as an account manager for 360 Solutions, and one of his clients is … no surprise, Archway of Hope.

Paul is president of Archway of Hope, a nonprofit that grew out of the Rhett Revolution, a McGregor-based organization that formed after the untimely 2015 death of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, the son of McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering and his wife, Lorna, to jump-start charitable activities in Rhett’s memory.

Paul’s family and the Herings are longtime friends, having grown up in McGregor. Both Paul and Jimmy have more than two decades of service on the city council.

“Part of what we did through the Rhett Revolution is we would reach out to local people who had lost someone and we would just try to do something, an act of kindness, whether it was to help out with some funeral arrangements or just get around them with their family and friends,” he said. “Just to try to give back. And we were doing that to try to honor Rhett’s legacy.

“But when we got in the Charity Champions program, (360 Solutions owner) Chip Wilson seemed to take a really special interest in us for whatever reason. And he said, ‘I really think I can help you guys out with this if you ever want to talk about it.’ So as time went on, we became more interested.”

Paul then met with Chip and asked him what he meant by that.

“He just said, ‘I think you’ve got something special here.’ And he really wasn't talking so much about the community involvement. The Rhett Revolution operates the McGregor Food Pantry. And we do various different things. We sponsored a Kids Day last year. But he told us the very unique thing you’re trying to do is … he actually wrote our mission statement for us just in a sentence. ‘Y’all are offering hope to people who’ve lost someone too early.’

“And that resonated with us. I had one or two other people say of all the things y’all are doing, the unique part is trying to reach out to grieving people. We felt that that was an important enough piece of what we were doing, that we needed to pull that out of the Rhett Revolution and start an organization that focused only on offering hope to people who lost someone too early.”

Chip Wilson and Jimmy Hering both serve on Archway’s board of directors. Lorna Hering has authored thoughts on the website, archwayofhope.org.

While Archway of Hope may have started McGregor-centric, that’s not the case today.

“We’re kind of learning here, but since grief has no geographic boundaries, we’re not gonna have any geographic boundaries,” Paul said.

Archway, for example, shot a documentary in Lubbock in January.

“This lady had reached out to Lorna (Hering) after Rhett passed away,” Paul said. “And so there was a connection there. But when we got to investigating her story, it was really one worth telling. We went to Lubbock for three or four days and did interviews and got all of our footage and B-roll … and wow!”

“We hopefully will create some beautiful stories that show people coming back from these tragedies,” he added, noting that plans for a podcast are taking shape and may start this summer.

“We have to grow slowly and have the resources to grow and expand,” Paul said. “We’ve got a big fundraiser coming up in August that we are excited about.”

Retro Radio, which will be a rock-themed party with DJ Flashback, will be held Aug. 26 at The Base.

“I think if you can take people who are just kind of ready to give up on life and don’t have any juice left for life,” Paul said, “if you can inspire them and give them some hope and get them back into life at some point, then I think the world’s a better place.”