Those who make a difference: Robin Mitchell

Volunteering has been a part of her life even before working at Providence. She has helped with the Mission Waco Toy Drive and served meals at Church Under the Bridge. She has been a volunteer with Night to Shine, the special needs prom event.

She has been especially impressed with the LEAD (Leadership, Education and Development) program the Greater Waco Chamber provides for high school students. After starting as a volunteer with it, she is now in her third year as a LEAD mentor.

Oct. 1 saw a lot of Robin’s projects converge. That morning a ribbon cutting for the nursing pods for mothers was held at Cameron Park Zoo (after twice being rescheduled) and that evening Ascension Providence hosted a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event while the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, of which Ascension Providence is a presenting sponsor, held its virtual event because of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has definitely impacted nonprofits negatively, Robin said.

“COVID has really affected nonprofits,” she said, noting how many of the fundraisers held, especially during the fall, have had to be postponed or held virtually even though the need is still there.