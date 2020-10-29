Those who make a difference: Robin Mitchell

About Robin
Robin is the project analyst for advocacy at Ascension Providence, a role she’s had for four years and has been with the hospital for 8½ years. She and her husband, Mark, who works with Farm Bureau, moved to Waco 21 years ago from Greenville. They have two grown children. Katie, 27, a social worker with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), was married on Oct. 10. Drew, 24, a certified firefighter, will be married next June.
Robin Mitchell has a special role at Ascension Providence in assisting nonprofits maintain the good work they do.
As the hospital’s project analyst for advocacy, Robin gets to work closely with nonprofits and help support them financially through sponsorships and donations. An example would be providing an auction item for an organization’s fundraiser.
But she also helps connect associates with the hospital and patients with nonprofits such as Mission Waco or Caritas.
Robin considers herself a “worker bee,” much more comfortable being in the background helping to get things done than being front and center. She works with about 50 nonprofits in the area.
“I view my job as a mission,” she said, adding that the entire family has made it a point to serve others. Active at Crestwood Church of Christ, she recalls her children “going on mission trips all over, and we’ve tagged along.”
Among the more recent relationships the hospital is nurturing is one with Habitat for Humanity.
“Sister Cecile (Matushek) wanted us to get involved with Habitat a long time ago, back before I was in this job,” she said. Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson decided to explore working with Habitat after he arrived in Waco in 2018.
So Robin started meeting with Kenny Stott, director of development for Habitat for Humanity in Waco, to see how Ascension Providence could be involved.
Volunteers from the hospital have now been involved in three Habitat “builds,” helping during morning and afternoon shifts.
Robin is excited that the involvement will become more personal in December when one of the hospital’s associates will start work on her Habitat home.
“She caught me in the hall one day and said, ‘I’m getting a house! I’m getting a house!’ Robin said. “She already has the ‘sweat equity’ that Habitat requires. We’ll be involved in a framing day and a truss day.
“That opportunity was created because of the relationship we have with Habitat.”
Robin serves on committees with the American Heart Association, which oversees the HeartWalk (held in a virtual format this October) and the Go Red for Women luncheon, and March for Babies.
Volunteering has been a part of her life even before working at Providence. She has helped with the Mission Waco Toy Drive and served meals at Church Under the Bridge. She has been a volunteer with Night to Shine, the special needs prom event.
She has been especially impressed with the LEAD (Leadership, Education and Development) program the Greater Waco Chamber provides for high school students. After starting as a volunteer with it, she is now in her third year as a LEAD mentor.
Oct. 1 saw a lot of Robin’s projects converge. That morning a ribbon cutting for the nursing pods for mothers was held at Cameron Park Zoo (after twice being rescheduled) and that evening Ascension Providence hosted a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event while the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, of which Ascension Providence is a presenting sponsor, held its virtual event because of COVID-19.
The coronavirus has definitely impacted nonprofits negatively, Robin said.
“COVID has really affected nonprofits,” she said, noting how many of the fundraisers held, especially during the fall, have had to be postponed or held virtually even though the need is still there.
“If you’ve supported them in the past, you need to support them now,” she added. “They need that support to provide their services.”
Robin coordinates blood drives at Ascension Providence, and the need for blood donations is constant even as donors may be reluctant to do so during the pandemic.
“We still need people to donate blood,” she said. “And if you’ve had COVID, you can donate plasma.”
Though it keeps her plenty busy, she describes her work as “a lot of fun.”
“I just love having these good relationships with people who help others,” she said.
This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
