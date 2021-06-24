Those who make a difference: Roy Nash

About 350 homes have been built or substantially rehabbed in the Greater Waco area by NeighborWorks Waco, which is particularly evident in six housing subdivisions. NeighborWorks also has helped prepare 15,000 tax returns with its partner, AARP.

But while NeighborWorks Waco can tout those achievements with numbers, it’s important to note there are people behind those statistics, he said.

Nash particularly recalls a situation in the early 2000s when NeighborWorks Waco hosted an expo.

“We had a woman come in with her two boys,” he said. “She was working three jobs and she was illiterate. We started showing her how we could help her. She came in for the free hot dogs, but she walked away knowing she’d have a new home.”

It’s stories like those that Nash enjoys telling. He remembers first becoming aware of people in poverty in Waco when he was young and living in North Waco. His family had a domestic servant, Lillia Washington. Occasionally his parents would take her home at the end of the day and young Roy rode along. She lived touch conditions in a ramshackle house, Nash said, and that stuck with him.

While at Baylor studying business, Nash took an aptitude test to help determine when he might best be suited.