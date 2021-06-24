Those who make a difference: Roy Nash

Roy Nash
About Roy
Roy is president and CEO of NeighborWorks Waco, which helps provide home ownership for low- and middle-income families. A native of Waco, he graduated from Richfield High School and Baylor University, where he earned a business administration degree in business management. He headed the Temple Area Builders Association before joining NeighborWorks Waco 19 years ago. Roy and his wife Jane celebrated 51 years of marriage in June. Jane was in education as a librarian at Waco High, University Junior High and Tennyson Middle School. They have two daughters, Michelle and Heidi, and six grandchildren. They enjoy home projects and traveling.
Helping people become homeowners and contributing to the improvement of the community is its own reward, says Roy Nash, president and CEO of NeighborWorks Waco.
Nash says he and his staff do have a sense of pride in working with low- and middle-income families to help provide them financial stability and not continually having to pay rent.
“It’s about getting them on a financial strategy that works, not just where you feel like you’re flying by the seat of your pants,” he said.
In the 27-plus years that NeighborWorks Waco has existed, approximately 3,100 families have become homeowners, generating approximately $125 million in equity, according to a community impact data study.
About 350 homes have been built or substantially rehabbed in the Greater Waco area by NeighborWorks Waco, which is particularly evident in six housing subdivisions. NeighborWorks also has helped prepare 15,000 tax returns with its partner, AARP.
But while NeighborWorks Waco can tout those achievements with numbers, it’s important to note there are people behind those statistics, he said.
Nash particularly recalls a situation in the early 2000s when NeighborWorks Waco hosted an expo.
“We had a woman come in with her two boys,” he said. “She was working three jobs and she was illiterate. We started showing her how we could help her. She came in for the free hot dogs, but she walked away knowing she’d have a new home.”
It’s stories like those that Nash enjoys telling. He remembers first becoming aware of people in poverty in Waco when he was young and living in North Waco. His family had a domestic servant, Lillia Washington. Occasionally his parents would take her home at the end of the day and young Roy rode along. She lived touch conditions in a ramshackle house, Nash said, and that stuck with him.
While at Baylor studying business, Nash took an aptitude test to help determine when he might best be suited.
“It said I like dealing with and helping people,” he said, and suggested he’d be good working in a nonprofit agency.
He did just that after graduation, working for the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce and then as chamber manager at Mount Pleasant.
But his dad enticed him to return to the family’s building supply business, Nash Robinson & Co. at 16th Street and Franklin. He worked there for 10 years and “got to know the industry well.”
That was a benefit when he returned to the nonprofit sector with the Temple Area Builders Association. When the position of CEO at NeighborWorks became open, Kay Vinzant, executive director of the Heart of Texas Builders Association, urged Nash to consider the job.
“She thought it would be a good fit for me,” he said, “It has been. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
NeighborWorks also helps people mprove credit with education and counseling. A program known as Project SAVER has been a big help to many, he said. It is designed to help potential homebuyers build credit while also increasing their savings. Participants borrowed $300 and repaid the loan in installment over nine months
“I’ve seen it increase credit scores by as much as 100 points after the nine months,” he said.
NeighborWorks also partners with local banks to implement programs that help residents.
In some cases, three generations of families have been helped through NeighborWorks, he said, and their best recommendation to others comes from the family and friends the nonprofit has helped.
“With home ownership you have something to pass on to the next generation,” he said.
This is a monthly feature highlighting someone involved with a nonprofit agency recognized as a Charity Champion by TFNB Your Bank for Life. To submit someone for future consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.