Those Who Make a Difference: Shannon Smith

About Shannon Shannon Smith began as a volunteer in 2011 with the REACH Therapeutic Riding Center in McGregor, became its volunteer coordinator in 2015, program director in 2018, and in January assumed the role of executive director. The Waco High graduate and daughter of Cindy and the late Larry Smith of Waco, married Rod Smith (yes, she kept her last name) in 2006. He is an executive vice president with Johnson Roofing. They live in McGregor and have two boys, Bowman, 16, and Henry, 13, who attend McGregor schools. Shannon began doing equestrian events at age 3 and rode hunter/jumper events and cutting horses competitively until 2002. Shannon and Rod stay busy with their sons’ sports and enjoy traveling to Vail, Colorado, for vacations.

Shannon Smith counts herself lucky to be a part of the REACH Therapeutic Riding Center, which helps children, adults and military veterans with physical and mental challenges through equine therapy.

“This is just the most beautiful place,” she said of the facility. REACH is allowed use of the barn and pasture by Gary and Diane Heavin, owners of Curves Inc.

“I get to come to work here every day,” the longtime horse enthusiast said. “It’s awesome.”

Shannon grew up around horses. Her dad, Larry Smith, was a rancher and she began equestrian events at age 3. She competed in hunter/jumper and cutting horse events until age 26.

“We did that together,” she said. Her father died of heart disease 20 years ago at age 66. Her brother, Corey, also succumbed to heart disease at age 31 in 2009.

Shannon began as a volunteer with REACH in 2011 when her youngest son, Henry, started Mother’s Day Out and she finally had the time to help. She was invited to volunteer by Candace Harrison, who co-founded REACH with Gary Barnett. “I rode for her as a kid,” she said.

In 2015 Shannon became the volunteer coordinator as Henry entered kindergarten.

“It was a good fit. I was working here while (Henry and older brother Bowman) were in school,” she added.

She became REACH’s program director in 2018 and then in January was elevated to executive director.

In her latest role, she’s been busy preparing for the Horses for Healing benefit gala on Nov. 11 at the facility.

The event was held in April in past years, but COVID-19 derailed it in 2021 and the center itself was closed for six months. The people REACH serves were negatively affected by COVID, she said, which sent some of them into depression. REACH’s programs were really needed upon their return, she said.

Shannon said it’s amazing the effect equine therapy has on the participants.

“We have children who are autistic and people with physical difficulties, and the confidence they gain when working with the horses is incredible,” she said. “The group lessons provide socialization and I’ve seen people who are depressed open up to the horses, who know what to do intuitively.

“I’ve seen veterans who will tell their deepest, darkest secrets to those horses.”

The center has a Horses for Warriors program that is free to military veterans wounded during service. The gala, which falls this year on Veteran’s Day, will have a patriotic theme. The musical entertainment, the Pure Country Band, is made up of veterans, she said.

Since military veteran Gary Barnett began REACH with two horses in 2008, the center now has eight horses on its grounds, including a Tennessee walker and a huge Percheron draft horse that acts like it’s a Labrador puppy, she said.

“It’s this majestic, black huge creature that thinks he’s the size of a cat,” she said. “It takes a special horse to be in this program.”

REACH currently works with about 40 children and adults, she said.

Being a Charity Champion has been a huge help, she added, because of the support provided by TFNB Your Bank for Life and 360 Solutions.

It’s the horses, though, that are the heroes in working with the participants, building up their confidence and pride, she said.

“The horses meet you where you are,” she said.