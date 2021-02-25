Those who make a difference: Tom Pearson

Tom Pearson had just completed an application to teach at a public school when he got the call that The Arc of McLennan County that it was interested in him as its executive director.
Eighteen years later he is pleased to be a part of the work of The Arc, which provides opportunities, care and support for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities and their families.
“I love this job. It’s been a good fit,” said Pearson, who also spent time as a pastor in Missouri and Mississippi. “The people we work with are very genuine, authentic. They are people that we think of having a disability, but they have their own unique gifts. They’ve got their own hopes and dreams like anyone else.”
The effects of COVID were already challenging for nonprofit organizations, but The Arc was hit extra hard last year. After eight years of being housed at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, the church that took over the building told The Arc it was terminating the lease agreement.
The Arc had 90 days to vacate and began scrambling to find a new home in the midst of the pandemic.
The Arc’s board of directors voted to buy property at 4901 Lakewood Drive, a building Pearson remembers as the Town and Country women’s fashion store when he was growing up.
Although the building is in great shape, extensive renovations will be needed, from expanding the restrooms to electrical work so that it meets code for being a daycare.
A building campaign is underway to help pay off the $300,000 bank loan, hopefully in one year, he said, so The Arc can then funnel all its resources into its programs and services. Those range from after-school care and summer camp for children and the Opportunity Center, which Pearson said is the only program in town designed for adults on the autism spectrum.
The Opportunity Center, currently at 1825 Morrow Ave., will be moved to the new building once renovations are complete, hopefully in May. Pearson is excited about having everything under one roof.
Another service by The Arc is a money management program that helps adults who were exploited by family members. The Arc, with the help of MHMR and Social Security, takes over their finances to help them live within their tight budgets.
While The Arc works with children and adults with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, 75 percent of those they see have an autism diagnosis, Pearson said, and that means more qualified and costly staffers must be hired to oversee them.
“We also offer low tuition to be affordable to families,” he said, which is why fund raising to supplement support from the United Way of McLennan County is so important to The Arc.
Enrollment is down right now, but many of those clients are being cared for at home while other family members work from home because of the pandemic, he said.
The Cooper Foundation has provided $50,000 toward the building campaign and other donations by individuals and families have been a helpful start, he said.
Boots on the Brazos, The Arc’s big fundraising event, was canceled last year because of COVID. This year’s planned event has already been moved from May to Nov. 13 in the hopes that it can be held.
For more information about The Arc of McLennan County or its building fund, go to wacoarc.org or call 254-756-7491.
This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
