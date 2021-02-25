Those who make a difference: Tom Pearson

A building campaign is underway to help pay off the $300,000 bank loan, hopefully in one year, he said, so The Arc can then funnel all its resources into its programs and services. Those range from after-school care and summer camp for children and the Opportunity Center, which Pearson said is the only program in town designed for adults on the autism spectrum.

The Opportunity Center, currently at 1825 Morrow Ave., will be moved to the new building once renovations are complete, hopefully in May. Pearson is excited about having everything under one roof.

Another service by The Arc is a money management program that helps adults who were exploited by family members. The Arc, with the help of MHMR and Social Security, takes over their finances to help them live within their tight budgets.

While The Arc works with children and adults with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, 75 percent of those they see have an autism diagnosis, Pearson said, and that means more qualified and costly staffers must be hired to oversee them.

“We also offer low tuition to be affordable to families,” he said, which is why fund raising to supplement support from the United Way of McLennan County is so important to The Arc.