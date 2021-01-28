Tips for healthy, affordable cleaning

However, it’s important use strong cleansers mindfully. The power of bleach is a great way to disinfect properly where and when it’s needed. Be sure to use approved products, such as Cloralen Disinfectant Bleach, and follow the instructions on the label.

Don’t use bleach on porous surfaces and never mix cleaning products — in particular don’t mix bleach with ammonia. This can result in dangerous fumes you shouldn’t breathe.

Go Green When You Can

For everyday messes, use naturally derived cleaning products, such as Art of Green wipes and sprays, which are hard-working and safe for sensitive skin, making them good choices for “over and over” cleaning around kids and pets.

Voted a 2020 Product of the Year by more than 40,000 consumers, Art of Green works on many surfaces and comes in two uplifting scents, lavender eucalyptus and citrus, and white flowers. You can also help protect the planet by choosing products from companies committed to building a cleaner, more sustainable world.

“The good news is that these products also offer great value, making it possible to get an effective eco-friendly clean at an affordable price,” says Chase.

Celebrate Job Well Done