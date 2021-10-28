Tips to keep your kids' feet healthy

Keeping your children’s feet healthy relies on smart shoe shopping and asking the right questions at your doctor’s visits. Use these tips from the foot and ankle surgeons of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) to prepare for your next shopping trip and pediatric checkup.

1. Shoes should fit. Your child’s feet can grow up to two sizes in six months, so account for growth when shopping. That doesn’t mean you should buy shoes that are too big — oversized shoes can cause the foot to slide forward, putting excessive pressure on the toes.

“A good fit is about a finger’s width from the end of the shoe to the tip of the big toe,” says Dr. Brett Sachs, a foot and ankle surgeon and Fellow member of ACFAS.

Sachs warns that tight shoes can cause blisters, corns and calluses on your child’s toes, blisters on the back of the heels, or worse, ingrown nails, which can become infected. Signs of infection from ingrown nails include pain, redness or fluid draining from the area

If you notice any of these symptoms, schedule an appointment with a foot and ankle surgeon, who can perform a simple, safe in-office procedure to remove the nail.