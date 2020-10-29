Tips to prevent home electrical fires

Electrical fires often occur unexpectedly in locations that may be hidden from view.

As the second most common type of home fire in the U.S., more than 40,000 electrical fires occur in American homes every year, resulting in hundreds of deaths, over 1,000 injuries and more than $1 billion in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“With millions of Americans working and learning from home amid COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to take a few simple steps to protect your home and loved ones from electrical fires,” says Ashley Bryant, National Electrical Manufacturers Association Low Voltage Distribution Equipment AFCI Task Force co-chair.

To make needed updates at home, consider these safety tips from the task force:

1. Take care with cords. Inspect cords regularly for signs of damage or wear and tear. Use extension cords properly and according to the load ratings for the product. Never overload them or run cords under furniture, carpets or rugs.

2. Examine appliances. When using appliances, inspect them for signs of damage. Only use the appliance in its intended manner.