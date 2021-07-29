Tipsy Lion builds on Czech connection in West

Their two-story building at 128 W. Main St. attracts attention from customers.

“The most popular thing that’s always said is, ‘Wow! This place is really nice!’” Nat said. “We had the outside of the building redone and it looks amazing, yet we still have people come in and say, ‘This isn’t wasn’t what I was picturing when I came in.’”

The exterior of the building was modernized with tall glass, Nat said.

“We’ve stripped the floors and sanded and re-stained them and repainted the poles and banisters. The whole bar has been redone, and we added more TVs,” he said. “We also removed the old-style ceiling fans and put up LED lights and now we have string lights. Two things were accomplished. During the day, it feels bright and comfortable, and at night we have only the string lights on and it gives it more of a bar feel and people really like that.”

The second story of the building has an arcade, pool table and stage. “That area is rented out very often with private bartenders and TVs,” Nicole said. Catering is available.

Menu Choices

Customers keep coming back for The Tipsy Lion’s popular menu items.