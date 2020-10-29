Top tech for outdoor adventure

Hitting the trail for a hike is good for the mind and body. There are plenty of opportunities to get out and do so this fall. As you plan your next outdoor adventure, consider supporting your journey with the following tech tools and gear:

Lighting your path. The sun is setting earlier these days, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to pursue the same long hikes you enjoyed all summer. Maintain top visibility and light your way safely with a hands-free headlamp.

Today’s headlamp models offer hybrid energy options, battery life reader features and are lightweight, making them easy to stow somewhere handy in your day pack and wear when needed.

Keeping time. When you’re out on the trail, it’s easy to get distracted by logistics and miss out on the beauty of your surroundings. Wearable tech however, can give you the information you need to simply relax and enjoy those breathtaking vistas and fall foliage.

The rugged, waterproof outdoor watches in the Pro Trek line from Casio provide altimeter, barometer, thermometer and compass metrics to help you seamlessly stay on top of your location and local weather conditions.