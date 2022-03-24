Unexpected connections: Judge discovers house tied to relatives

It’s not strange for a man to find a house, but it’s quite a story for a house to find a man, as is the case for U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske.

Manske sold his large home along the corridor of U.S. Highway 84 between Waco and McGregor in the spring of 2020, but he had not yet found the right house as a replacement. He rented a home in McGregor in the meantime while looking for what he wanted.

As a magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, he remained busy professionally. evenings and weekends, he often walked the residential area where he was renting, thinking about the preferences he had for purchasing a home.

He shared those thoughts with his Realtor, Kara Neely-Goble of Next-Home Our Town, as she would check out the listings on his behalf.

“Jeff was drawn to architecturally interesting houses built in the ’30s and ’40s, so I was focused on finding just the right home for him,” Neely-Goble remembered. “Little did I know that he was about to fall in love with a 1950s beauty that he frequently passed his evening walks.”

Drawn to It

Manske reflected on the first time he saw the large home on a corner lot.

“It wasn’t the type of house that I thought I wanted, but there was something about that house that just grabbed my attention,” he said.

As the daily walks turned into months, he always felt something special like happy family memories when he passed by the classic and elegant home.

Much to his surprise, a “for sale” sign appeared in the yard one day, so he immediately contacted his Realtor.

“Kara, I have got to see that house,” he remembers telling her. “It’s been calling out to me for months and I really must see it all.”

Manske was captivated by the charm of the traditional style house that included two fireplaces and some interior stained-glass windows. It had been well-maintained through the years, giving him the same strong family vibe he’d felt from his neighborhood walks.

The next burst of joy was hearing the news that his purchase offer was accepted by the sellers from among several other competing bids. But there was more intriguing news.

The listing agent mentioned that the sellers were happy that the house would be owned by a Manske again.

Revelations

What? It was then that he learned that a relative, H.P. Manske, was the original owner who built the home in 1948.

“I couldn’t have been more shocked or pleased,” he said.

H.P. Manske was a first cousin of Jeff’s grandfather, Dr. A.O. Manske, a longtime Waco pediatrician. As best as he could remember, Judge Manske had never set foot in that home; H.P. had died about five years before the judge was born.

He’d heard stories about H.P. Manske being the Ford Motor Company owner and Mobil Oil distributor in McGregor, but because of his untimely death, neither had known the other.

His family history became an instant study for the judge to learn more about the connections he already had to this house and his relatives.

“H.P.’s wife, Rosalie, had to file legal papers after his death with a required posting for 10 days by the McLennan County sheriff,” Manske said. “It happened that the sheriff at that time was my other grandfather, C.C. Maxey, who served from 1948 until his death in 1972.

“Both sides of my family were already intertwined with this house before I was born.”

Sharing Tales

Judge Manske could barely wait to share the news with his 99-year-old grandmother, Margie Beach, who still lives in Waco.

“Some of my best family stories are kept alive by my grandmother who has a clear mind and a strong memory. We have been reminiscing a lot since I bought this house.”

Several precious items in the judge’s home came directly from his grandmother, in particular a desk and chair purchased in 1943. Manske uses the desk regularly to catch up on paperwork at home.

“My grandmother had great taste and knew good furniture when she purchased the handsome set almost 80 years ago,” he said. “My grandfather was a young man serving our country overseas a four-year period while my grandmother was raising my mother. My mother died when I was in my mid-30s, so I really treasure these family heirlooms.”

A small couch and a coffee table that were his grandmother’s also grace his new home.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t make note of how fortunate I am to have my grandmother living nearby today,” he said. “She survived the 1953 Waco tornado by making a quick last-minute choice to leave a furniture building (the R.T. Dennis & Co. store) and run down the street to Goldstein’s.

“So many lives were lost in the furniture store when it collapsed in the storm,” the judge reminisced. “She has been such a big part of my life, as have been my Manske grandparents with whom I lived for several years.”

Many Memories

The memories of Sheriff C.C. Maxey seem to be endless, too.

“He once had to go out to the Bosque River to bag a 6-foot alligator,” Manske said. “He thought the caller was joking, but it turned out to be a former pet that had gotten away from its owner several years earlier. People knew he was a serious law enforcement officer with a great sense of humor, but this joke was on him!”

Maxey was chief of police in the city of Waco for nine years before being elected and then serving 23 years as McLennan County sheriff.

The sheriff’s favorite possession was a .45 Colt pistol with mother-of-pearl grips. His daughter, Margie, recalls how much he loved that gun and he treated it with tender loving care.

“There came a time when our family desperately needed some extra money, so my dad sold the gun to make ends meet,” she said. His deputies eventually heard about the story and collected money among themselves to track down and buy the gun back as a gift for him.

“They wrapped the pistol in a small box, then wrapped larger and larger boxes around it until it was about the size of a card table,” Margie said. “He had to just keep unwrapping each box until he finally reached the real gift, a moment that caught this strong, solid law enforcement leader in tears. I’ll never forget how much that effort meant to him.”

Former McLennan County Sheriff Larry Lynch knew both sides of the family long before Judge Manske’s parents were married. At the age of 7, Lynch became a junior deputy sheriff for Maxey, who gave him an oath and pinned a metal badge on him.

“I’m sure neither of us realized that one day I would follow in his footsteps as a sheriff of McLennan County,” Lynch said. He later graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in criminal justice. After three years in Dallas County, he returned to Waco to build a career as the longest-serving individual in a sheriff’s department in Texas.

Another connection was at age 13 when Lynch started a job as a newspaper boy, delivering the daily paper at 4:30 a.m. in downtown Waco with one of his stops at Dr. A.O. Manske’s office on Austin Avenue.

“My favorite memory of the doctor as a young child was that he gave me a lollipop if I didn’t cry when I had to get a shot,” Lynch said.

On Jeff’s mother’s side, Lynch came to know his grandmother, Margie Beach, the only child of Sheriff C.C. Maxey. “I got acquainted with her over the years while she was a neighbor of my mother-in-law at the Cottages of Oak Springs.”

“I’d always admired Sheriff Maxey, so I had a large portrait of him made to hang in the sheriff’s department office,” Lynch said. “When we were getting ready to move our offices to Washington Avenue, I contacted Margie to come to my office to see the portrait. I then passed the portrait on to Judge Manske, his only grandson, to display in his chambers along with other memorabilia about his well-known and well-loved grandfather.”

With his chamber and his home filled with heirlooms and memories, Judge Manske now has a legacy to pass on to his children and future grandchildren.

“I wanted a home and lot where my family would have room to play and create new memories together,” he said. “I’m not sure if I found the home or if the home found me — but I’m certainly glad that we found each other.”￼