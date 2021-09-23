Vintage charm: Nikki and David Oates' home utilizes rustic decor

One other thing Nikki definitely wanted for her kitchen was to have a window over the sink so she could look outside while doing dishes.

Those windows have a great view of their backyard and the pool area, which they have spent hours enjoying along with their covered patio area.

Nikki says she was never one to sweat the small stuff in the house like some design-conscious homeowners do.

“I told David I didn’t care about the door knobs or the door hinges,” she said. “That didn’t matter to me. He could make those decisions.”

David said as a homebuilder he sometimes urges clients to “look at the big picture and not get hung up on one thing.”

Fun Rooms

A loft room above the kitchen overlooks the family room and has been the “high ground” for numerous Nerf gun battles, she said.

Large columns from Waco’s Falcon and Owl store were built with the staircase rail to leads up to the loft room. Many a movie night and sleepovers have been held in that loft room, she said, which also has photographic portraits of Nikki, David, Owen and their dogs.