VISION 2020 — Rise Above

Brian Townley — Photography by Charla Holmes

“We will never live freely until we learn to rise above the narrow perspectives of our personal concerns and into a broader realm of wholeness.”

— Connie Nichols

There is no getting around it. Life is unpredictable. Therefore, it is important to be selective in our battles. Life is too short to live at odds over things that have little value. There are times when choosing peace is better than being right.

One challenge of life is learning to rise above self and not end up the victim of self-centeredness. Like a ship out at sea, we can be rocked by the winds and waves of chance.

Let go of the things you cannot control. There are only two things in life you can control — your thoughts and your actions. Everything else is out of your hands. You cannot change every aspect of your fate any more than you can influence what other people may say or do.

Take every occasion to be as you want to be seen and never allow the world to view a different version of you.

The key to growth and survival is understanding that when we are at our weakest we can become our strongest. The higher we aim the more fulfilling life can be.