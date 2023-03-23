APRIL

1

Texas Food Truck Showdown

The Texas Food Truck Showdown, featuring food trucks from across the state, is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Heritage Square. Competition and public voting is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards announced at 4:30 p.m. Full menu sales are from 5 to 8 p.m.

Spartan race

A Spartan Stadion 5K obstacle race will held at McLane Stadium. A ½-mile and 1-mile race for kids also is available. Spectators can buy a Saturday pass for $10.

Light Up the Dark

Unbound Now is sponsoring the Light Up the Dark 5K and 1K races to raise awareness of human trafficking and the work of the organization. The races are at Baylor; 7 p.m. start for 1K; 7:30 p.m. start for 5K. Registration ends March 31 at midnight. Cost is $25 for 1K and $40 for 5K.

Online: runsignup/com/Race/Events/TX/Waco/lutn

Puzzle exchange

The next jigsaw puzzle exchange will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the patio of the Hewitt Public Library , 200 Patriot Way. All puzzles should have their pieces in a Ziploc-type bag in the puzzle box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged. For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

1-2

‘Native Gardens’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this comedy about a lawyer, his pregnant wife and their disagreement with neighbors over a longstanding fence line. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

6

Daughters of the Republic of Texas

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. at the First Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave. Judge Robert Stem from Falls County will give a presentation on the Mier expedition from the 1840s. He will include maps and artifacts that he has collected and share stories about the “black bean” incident, Big Foot Wallace and more. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

13

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Golden Oldies Edition” at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

15

Rootstock

This Texas wine festival highlighting wine grown and made in the Lone State State runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. General admission tickets cost $40; VIP tickets cost $140. Must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket.

STARS event

The Waco Civic Theatre fundraiser will be held at Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave. The party begins at 7:30 p.m. with a VIP cocktail party at 7 p.m. STARS will include live performances, a chef-curated dinner, drinks and dessert. Songs will be from classic and current Broadway shows. Tickets to STARS cost $125 per person and can be purchased online. Call 254-751-0311.

19

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners Seed Bank Team will share the ins and outs of growing new plants from seeds. They will shot how to collect, store and check for seed viability from an array of plants that grow well in Central Texas. A take-home package of locally gathered seeds will be provided. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

20

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

22

Jazz concert

Waco Jazz Orchestra will present R&B (Rob and the Bigband) with vocalist/saxophonist Rob Holbert, 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. Jazz, R&B and funk will be performed. It’s the final concert of the 2022-23 season.

25

Lifelong Learning’s 25th

Baylor Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 2 p.m. on the mezzazine of the Mayborn Museum. Refreshments will be served before a special program begins in the theater at 2:30 p.m. Call 254-710-1110, ext. 2.

27

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

28

Festival on the Brazos

The full production returns this year at 8 p.m. at a new venue, the University High School Performing Arts Center. A cast of actors with Waco Civic Theatre and the Silent House Theater Company will perform the historic scenes in the production. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased by emailing tickets@festivalonthebrazos.org.

