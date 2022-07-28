Waco-area events calendar: August 2022

AUGUST

4

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

5

Cattle Baron’s golf

One of the feeder events prior to the Cattle Baron’s Ball in November, this golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Four-person teams cost $600 and includes cart, breakfast, lunch and tee prizes. Proceeds go to childhood cancer research.

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

5-6

Anchor News fete

The Anchor News celebrates 20 years as a publication with two events. A Ladies Night Out free event with a variety of vendors offering free massages, pedicures, facials, makeovers and more, is at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. A reception, also free to the public, is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at NeighborWorks, 922 Franklin Ave.

11

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Gospel Edition” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

11-14

‘Into the Woods Jr.’

Waco Civic Theatre presents the children’s show “Into the Woods Jr.,” at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday. and Sunday. Tickets are available on the theater website.

17

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Mark Barnett, TSTC graduate with a degree in floriculture and ornamental horticulture, will give an overview on the best native plants and perennials for Central . The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

18

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

23

Kick Off Luncheon

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Kick Off Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club. Dallas Cowboy great Ed “Too Tall” Jones will do a Q&A with John Morris. Baylor coaches will preview the season.

24-27

‘Godspell’

Silent House Theatre Company presents its first musical, “Godspell,” based on the Gospel of Matthew, at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each day plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door and on the theater website.

25

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

Lifelong Learning

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will have its fall kickoff event with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and a presentation from 10 to 11 a.m. on “People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World’s Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music ... and Why It Matters” at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Speaker is Dr. Robert Darden, emeritus professor of journalism, public relations & new media, and the founder of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor. The event is free and you do not need to be a member of Lifelong Learning to attend.

27

Retro Revolution 2.0

This disco-themed event raises funds for Archway for Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps families grieving untimely deaths, 6:30 p.m. at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Tickets cost $150.

SEPTEMBER

2-4

Westfest

The annual celebration of Czech heritage in West returns for its 46th edition at the West Fairgrounds. Preview party is Friday night. Parade on Saturday morning and numerous activities and contests with lots of polka music.

Baylor football

Baylor University kicks off the 2022 football season by hosting the University at Albany, 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

17

Puzzle swap

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the patio of the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court. Each puzzle should be in a zip-close bag in its box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged. For information, email oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Baylor football

Baylor University will host Texas State University, 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

18

Church Under the Bridge anniversary

Church Under the Bridge will celebrate 30 years of service to the underserved this Sunday at its 10:30 a.m. service at the Magnolia Silos. The church has been meeting there while I-35 construction continues.

30

Cultural Arts Fest

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest runs through Oct. 2 with a variety of activities happening at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center.

