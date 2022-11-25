Waco-area events calendar: December 2022

DECEMBER

1

Zoo lights

The Christmas lights spectacular at Cameron Park Zoo runs through Dec. 31. It goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 6 to10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The display will be closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12. Zoo members receive a $2 discount.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

1-4

‘Pageant’ comedy

Waco Civic Theatre presents the classic comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

2-4

Waco Wonderland

Waco rings in the holiday with this downtown event. It opens 5 to 10 p.m. Friday with the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes the holiday parade. Sunday activities are from noon to 6 p.m.

3

Historic dinners

Historic Waco will host holiday dinners from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pape Foundation’s Earle Harrison House on Fourth Street and Historic Waco’s East Terrace and McCulloch House. Each house will have its own menu (including a vegetarian option) with live entertainment and holiday decorations. Tickets cost $85 with a discount offered for four of more tickets.

4

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Houston Christian University at 2 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

6

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Tarleton State at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

7

Women’s summit

The Leading Waco Women Serving Summit, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. It will include a keynote presentation from Shannon Sedgwick Davis, Baylor Law School graduate and author of “To Stop a Warlord.” The Athena Award will be presented to one of four finalists: Deidra Emerson, city of Waco; Carolyn Haferkamp, Central National Bank; Becky Kramm, L3Harris; and Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, Baylor University.

8

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its Christmas-themed show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

9-11

Lights in the Village

The Mayborn Museum decks out the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village for Christmas Lights in the Village from 6 to 8 p.m. The stroll includes a petting zoo, visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from vendors, and more. Tickets cost $10 for adults and children ages 2 and up, and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students.

10

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Waco will host Breakfast with Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave. Visit jolly old St. Nick and his helpers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be food, a hot chocolate bar, educational activities, crafts and a vendor market. Tickets cost $5.

Start Up Gala

Start Up Waco will holds its first gala beginning at 6 p.m. at The Base. Cocktails will be served, followed by a gourmet dinner. Holiday music is by the Pat McKee Band. Individual tickets start at $200; table sponsorships cost $1,500.

11

‘The Nutcracker’

This holiday chestnut performed by Ballet Frontier of Texas returns at 2 p.m. to Waco Hall on the Baylor campus.

15

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Tennessee State at 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol. This is the last dance for the year.

15-18

‘Wonderful’ show

Waco Civic Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” a cast celebration of Texas’ version of the holiday season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

16-18

Lights in the Village

The Mayborn Museum decks out the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village for Christmas Lights in the Village from 6 to 8 p.m. The stroll includes a petting zoo, visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from vendors, and more. Tickets cost $10 for adults and children ages 2 and up, and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students.

20

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Northwestern State at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

21

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Long Beach State at 3 pm. in the Ferrell Center.

28

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Nicholls State at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

31

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host TCU in a Big 12 Conference game at 2 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Barkin’ Ball

“A Night in Vegas” is the theme for this year’s Barkin’ Ball, which raises funds for Fuzzy Friends Rescue, at The Base. The New Year’s Eve gala starts at 6 p.m. and will celebrate Fuzzy Friends’ 25th anniversary, and feature complimentary valet parking, a dinner buffet catered by the Olive Branch and entertainment by Stratosphere by Scott Michaels Entertainment.

