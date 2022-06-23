Waco-area events calendar: July 2022

JULY 4

Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos celebration returns to Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and live music will be available. The H-E-B fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

10

TriWaco

The TriWaco triathlon, sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at Indian Spring Park at 6:30 a.m. with sprint and Olympic distance races that combine swimming, biking and running.

14

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Legends of Country” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

16

STEMfest

Region 12 ESC presents fun STEM-based activities for kids grades 3-5 and 6-8 and science chats for older students at the Mayborn Museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A community stroll with downtown businesses will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

21-24

Deep in the Heart Film Festival

Nearly 150 short and feature films will be showcased at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival at the Waco Hippodrome. A VIP red carpet party will be held at 6 p.m. July 21 at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Film screenings begin the next day and panel discussions will be offered. Films also can be viewed online the next week.

22-34, 29-31

‘Cinderella’

Waco Civic Theatre presents “Cinderella” at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available on theater website. Call 254-776-1591.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the August issue is July 6.