Waco-area events: February 2023

FEBRUARY

2

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

5

Christian writers

B.J. Garrett, speaker and author of “Unwanted No More,” will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

9

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

9-12

‘How I Got Over’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this play about a woman who rose from poverty to become the world’s greatest gospel singer. The show includes gospel music, including the namesake “How I Got Over.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

11

Dance Event

Historic Waco will open the East Terrace ballroom for Stepping Through Time, where experienced ballroom dancers will teach popular dances of the last century, such as the foxtrot, waltz, tango and rumba. It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $10. Historic Waco members receive a discount. Reservations can be made online.

Go Red

Former Baylor basketball player King McClure is the speaker at this event to benefit the American Heart Association, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. It will include health screenings, a live auction and live entertainment.

12

Christian writers

Carrie Burrows, author of “The Fields We Called Home,” will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

16

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

18

Mardi Gras Ball

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children will have its Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, a black-tie optional event, from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Base at the Extraco Events Center. It will include food from Olive Branch and Simply Delicious Bakery, valet parking and music by Manhattan. Tickets cost $250 with a table for 10 for $2,500

19

Once Upon a Prom

This prom dress fashion show, canceled the last two years because of COVID-19, returns to the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

The show, with prom dresses from JoAnn's Bridals being modeled, provides scholarships and offers prom dresses a reduced cost for girls who may be unable to afford them otherwise.

Tickets are sold at the door; VIP tickets cost $20, regular tickets cost $10.

To ask questions, call Teri Holtkamp at 254-379-1378.

Christian writers

Ken Sury, editor of Waco Today magazine, will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

22-26

‘Heathers’

Silent House Theatre Company will present “Heathers: The Musical” at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

23

Hearts in the Arts

McLennan Theatre will present “The Addams Family — A New Musical” at the MCC Foundation’s Heart in the Arts Theatre Gala. Cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza at 6 p.m. before the musical, which starts at 7:30. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets cost $100 and include drinks, dining and the theater performance. Tables for eight cost $800. Gala reservations are due by Feb. 16.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

24

Lifelong Learning

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will speak on “Better Together: Policing Waco” at the Lifelong Learning coffee and presentation at the Mayborn. Free refreshments and coffee are at 9:30 a.m.; program begins at 10 at the Mayborn Museum. It is open to the public. Call 254-710-1110, ext. 2.

25

‘Fairytales on Ice’

Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton, will host performances of “Fairytales on Ice” at 2 and 7 p.m. Reserved sponsor ticket cost $35. General admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for youths. Call 254-675-3724.

26

Christian writers

Ben Hagins, poet and author, will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

28

Music lecture

Historic Waco hosts its spring lecture, “The History and Influence of Latin American Music,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Refreshments will be served after. Tickets cost $5 at the door. Students with IDs and Historic Waco members will be admitted at no charge.

