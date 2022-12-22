Waco-area events: January 2023

JANUARY

4

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host TCU at 8 p.m. in a Big 12 game in the Ferrell Center.

5

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

7

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Kansas State at 5 p.m. in a Big 12 game in the Ferrell Center.

11

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference game at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

12

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Golden Oldies” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

14

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. in a Big 12 game in the Ferrell Center.

15

Christian writers

The Christian Writers Workshop begins its 13th year with a get-acquainted session for its first Sunday evening meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

18

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference game at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

19

Waco Symphony

“A Magical Evening in the American West” is a “Grand Canyon Country” visual concerto utilizing photographic images to a musical score that includes Elmer Bernstein’s “The Magnificent Seven Suite.” The concert begins a 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall.

20

Lifelong Learning

Lifelong Learning at the Mayborn opens its spring set of programs with coffee and a presentation by Baylor physics professor Dr. Jay Dittmann. He will discuss his work with scientists investigating the Higgs boson, or God particle, at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. Free refreshments and coffee are at 9:30 a.m.; program begins at 10 at the Mayborn Museum. It is open to the public. Call 254-710-1110.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

22

Women’s hoops

Baylor women will host Texas at 4 pm. in the Ferrell Center.

Christian writers

Sarah Nelson, speaker and author of “A Perfect Storm,” will present at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

23

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Kansas at 8 p.m. in a Big 12 game in the Ferrell Center.

25

First Pitch Luncheon

Former Baylor and Texas Rangers pitcher Shawn Tolleson will speak at the First Pitch Luncheon, which celebrates the start of the baseball and softball seasons. New Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson and new MCC coach Tyler Johnson will preview their seasons. Tickets to the chamber-sponsored luncheon cost $55 per person or $550 for a table for 10.

26-29

Youth theater

Waco Civic Theatre presents a youth theater double feature of “Newsies Jr.” and “Annie Jr.” at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

27

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

28

Writers kickoff

The kickoff conference for the Christian Writers Workshop spring session is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road. Four speakers will present talks. Early registration runs through Jan. 22; after that date the registration fee increases to $50. Lunch is included. Call 254-772-9696.

Men’s hoops

Baylor men will host Arkansas in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at either 3 or 5 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

29

Christian writers

Shelli Ragle, speaker, writer and former copy writer and editor, will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

