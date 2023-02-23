MARCH

2

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

9

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

11

Spring break roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will have its annual Spring Break Roundup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Texas Ranger re-enactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission. Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Re-enactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12

Christian writers

Michelle Ruddell, speaker and author of “Welcome to the Club – I’m Sorry You’re Here,” will talk at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

14

Mission Waco banquet

Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes, will deliver the keynote address at Mission Waco’s annual banquet at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. A reception and program exhibits begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Call 254-753-4900.

15

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners present Carol Reinking and a panel of other Master Gardeners, who will discuss gardening in drought conditions and their favorite garden tools and how to use and maintain them. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

16

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

18

‘Orchestral Magic’

Conductor finalist Wesley Schulz will conduct the orchestra and actor John Coons will provide narration during this concert featuring Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour,” Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique.” The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Baylor’s Waco Hall. Call 254-710-3210.

Nacho Daddy Car Show

The Hewitt Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Nacho Daddy Car and Motorcycle Show and Concert, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warren Park. A concert by the Chris Low Band, vendors, food trucks, an auction and corn hole tournament are scheduled. Car entries cost $30, but admission is free. Cash and/or canned good donations for Hunger Free MISD are encouraged.

19

Christian writers

Marsha Thauwald, author of several books, including “Big Southern Hair & Highlights: Please Don’t Dye Without Us,” will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

23

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

24-26

‘Native Gardens’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this comedy about a lawyer, his pregnancy wife and their disagreement with neighbors over a longstanding fence line. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

26

Christian writers

Linda Hammond, speaker and author of “Co-Incisions of Grace,” will talk at the Christian Writers Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, Room 210-211. Call 254-772-9696.

30

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

30-31

‘Native Gardens’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this comedy about a lawyer, his pregnancy wife and their disagreement with neighbors over a longstanding fence line. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday (also 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 2:30 p.m. April 2) at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

31

Crawfish for CASA

This fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of McLennan County features the’80s cover band, the Spazmatics, and eating crawfish and other Cajun delicacies. It will be at 7 p.m. at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd., with an auction, open bar and buffet, and dancing. Tickets cost $125 per person. Call 254-304-7982 or email recruiter@casaforeverychild.org. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/crawfish4casa2023.

