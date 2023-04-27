MAY

4

Rooted dinner

Grassroots Waco will hold its fundraiser Rooted: A Community Dinner + Celebration, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. It will include dinner, a silent auction and a mission moment highlighting three women who received support from Grassroots. Tickets costs $125.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

5

Lifelong Learning

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its spring luncheon and general membership meeting at 11 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Cashion Academic Center, Room 506. Cathy Hawes will discuss actress and singer Julie Andrews. Call 254-710-1110, ext. 2.

Chamber golf

The Allen Samuels Chamber Classic will be held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course with Tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Teams of four cost $650.

Brazos Nights

Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated at the second Brazos Nights concert of the season. La Fiera de Ojinaga will perform at 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. The concert is free.

5-7

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this musical comedy featuring several of Jimmy Buffett’s classics. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

6

Plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have an array of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables, cacti and more at its annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the breezeway at Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. Texas Blade Works will sharpen garden and kitchen tools. Call 254-757-5180.

Church festival

St. Jerome Mayfest will be held on the grounds of St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road. The arts and crafts expo is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m. will be inflatables, rides, games and food. A break from 4 to 6 p.m. will be held for rosary procession and Mass. Meal is at 6 p.m.

11

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its gospel edition at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

11-14

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this musical comedy featuring several of Jimmy Buffett’s classic songs. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

12-13

Art on Elm

This pop-up exhibition with artists, music, craft and food vendors, and children’s activities returns to Elm Street near the Bridge Street Plaza. The preview party, Splash of Color, begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewery with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets for the party cost $25. Concerts on Saturday will begin at 5 p.m. and are free.

13

Waco Walks

Waco Walks will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the deadly May 11, 1953 tornado with a walk led by Eric Ames of Baylor Libraries. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Waco tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

17

Lunch with the Masters

Juan Anaya, a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, will present a pictorial display of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds, and provide tips on attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators to your backyard. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

Mission Waco style show

Mission Waco’s Fashion with a Passion style show and luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Lunch is catered by George’s and a silent auction and drawings will be held before the noon style show. Tickets cost $55 per person for $425 for a table of eight. Reservations required by May 10.

18

Tornado discussion

A panel discussion led by Eric Ames with Baylor Libraries, KWTX-TV chief meteorologist Brady Taylor, and Geoff Hunt, audiovisual curator at The Texas Collection, will discuss the legacy, impact and aftermath of the 1953 tornado. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum and is free to the public.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

20

Bosque Tour de Norway

The Tour de Norway bike rally, with distances of 20, 40, 60 and 80 miles, begins at 8 a.m. at Clifton High School. For information, contact the Clifton Chamber of Commerce at 254-675-3720.

18-21

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this musical comedy featuring several of Jimmy Buffett’s classics. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

25

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.