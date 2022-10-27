Waco-area events: November 2022

NOVEMBER

1

Retired Teachers

“My Grandmother the Train Robber” will be presented by author Kimberly Nixon of Austin when she talks about her novel, “Rock Bottom, Tennessee” at the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association meeting at 2 p.m. at the Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

3

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

3-6

Book Sale

The 59th Friends of the Library Book Sale returns to the Extraco Events Center. Hosted by Friends of the Library, it runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 on opening day but free after that.

‘Silent Sky’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this true story about astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

5

Cattle Baron’s Ball

The 30th Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, will begin at 6 p.m. at Knoxville Ranch, 4899 Leroy Parkway. This year’s theme is “Stronger than Steel” and has a focus on pediatric cancer. Randall King is the headline entertainment.

6

Rowing Regatta

The inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta, hosted by Waco Rowing Center, will be held on the Brazos River, beginning at 8 a.m. and going throughout the day. The 5K head race will begin at the Walter Umphrey Bridge by Baylor Law School and finish at Brazos Park East, which will have entertainment, food and drinks. The races will be time trials.

Sheriff, Holy Land

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara will give his Christian testimony and talk about his trip to the Holy Land at 10:55 a.m. at College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. in McGregor. The church’s Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings will follow. Call 254-840-3782.

10

Symphony Concert

Jeremy Denk, considered one of the foremost pianists and winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Stephen Heyde will conduct the Waco Symphony.

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its “Country and “Country” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Rick Titus will perform a George Strait tribute. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

11

Horses for Healing

REACH Therapeutic Riding Center will have its annual Horses for Healing fundraising gala at 6:30 p.m. Blanek’s will cater the dinner, silent and live auctions will be held, and entertainment will be by Pure Country. The event will have a patriotic theme for Veteran’s Day. Tickets cost $100.

12

Zoo Stampede

The H-E-B Zoo Stampede will be at the zoo with 5K and 10K races as well as a 1K fun run. A virtual option is available as well. Runners can race individually or as part of a team.

Baylor Football

Baylor University hosts Kansas State in a Big 12 game at McLane Stadium, time to be announced.

14

Montgomery Concert

Lee Lockwood Library and Museum presents Royce Montgomery: In Concert, 7 p.m. in the museum’s Beard Auditorium at 2801 W. Waco Drive. Montgomery will perform a variety of music genres. Proceeds benefit preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Tickets cost $40 for VIP and $25 for general admission. Reserved tickets available online. Call 254-339-2222 or 254-754-3942.

19

Baylor Football

Baylor University hosts TCU State in a Big 12 game at McLane Stadium, time to be announced.

16

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Steven Lovecky, who will share his expertise on cactus and succulents. Jeanette Kelly will show how to create an all-natural doorstep arrangement with pumpkins and succulents. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

17

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

19

Turkey Trot

Altrusa International of the Brazos hosts its 17th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot at Brazos Park East. The 5K and 10K races start at 9 a.m. Emcee Ann Harder will warm up runners before the start. Cost is $45 if signed up by midnight Nov. 17. Proceeds benefit Altrusa’s Waco community partnerships, including The Cove and the club’s See Before You Can Read eyeglasses project.

Scavenger Hunt

Cameron Park Zoo hosts a Harry Potter-themed scavenger hunt, benefiting the zoo’s education department. Game play begins at 9 a.m. with the Goosechase app and will be turned off at 1:30 p.m. to be scored. It is a trivia-based scavenger hunt about Harry Potter and costumes are encouraged. A bar with adult beverages, including regular and spiked Butterbeer, will be available. Cost is $20 per team, which includes a stuffed animal.

25

Wild Lights

The Christmas lights spectacular at Cameron Park Zoo begins and runs through Dec. 31. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 6 to10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The display will be closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12. Zoo members receive a $2 discount.

Jazz Concert

Lee Lockwood Library and Museum presents the Rob Holbert Group — A Night of Jazz, 8 p.m. in the museum’s Beard Auditorium at 2801 W. Waco Drive. The group perform jazz and R&B. Proceeds benefit preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Tickets cost $40 for VIP and $25 for general admission. Reserved tickets available online. Call 254-914-8332 or 254-754-3942.

26

Branson Christmas

Lee Lockwood Library and Museum presents “Branson Country Christmas,” performed by the Ozark Jubilee, a cast from Branson, Missouri, at 2801 W. Waco Drive. The performance, which starts at 7 p.m., will be a tribute to veterans and includes Christmas songs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Tickets cost $40 for VIP and $25 for general admission. Reserved tickets available online. Call 254-754-3942.

