Waco-area events: October 2022

OCTOBER

1

Baylor football

Baylor University hosts Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium, time to be determined.

1-2

Cultural Arts Fest

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest runs through Oct. 2 with a variety of art-related activities happening at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center.

‘The Light in the Piazza’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this play about a romance in the Tuscan countryside, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

4

Retired teachers

“Sallie Bell has a Story to Tell” will be presented by Bevil Cohn, retired principal of Bells Hill Elementary School, at the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

6

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

7

Art opening

A new art exhibit, “A Spectrum of Reality” opens free to the public in the evening at Cultivate 7Twelve Gallery, 712 Austin Ave. The exhibit, which will be on display about a month, includes Cade Kegerreis’ “Spectrum,” which examines nature’s patterns, and Joan Sanger’s “Whose Reality Is It?” which incorporates photographs of mannequins and humans.

9

Children's garden fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners is hosting a children’s garden fair, 2 to 4 p.m. at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place in Cameron Park, 2600 Sturgis Road. All activities outdoors, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Call 254-757-5180.

Online: txmg.org/mclennan/ and Facebook

11

Feast of Caring

Soups and desserts prepared by local chefs benefit Caritas at this event, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $35 per person. The event includes silent auctions and other activities.

13

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will present its show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

14

Lifelong Learning

Retired law professor and local historian Gerald Powell will speak on the historical setting for his novel, “The Sporting House Killing,” at this Lifelong Learning event at the Mayborn Museum. The event is free and one need not be a Lifelong Learning member to attend. Coffee and refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 10. Call 254-710-1110, ext.2, or email Lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.

14-15

Brew at the Zoo

The 11th Brew at the Zoo returns to Cameron Park Zoo, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Stroll the zoo from 6 to 9 p.m. and enjoy beers from regional breweries. Ticket includes a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. For adults 21 and over; no one under the age of 21 permitted to enter.

15

Canning class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a home canning class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Instructor Colleen Foleen will teach how to prepare foods and jars, and can foods in the class that will be ready to take home at the end. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email cereg@mclennan.edu.

15-16

Ironman triathlons

The weekend hosts both a full and half-Ironman triathlons on consecutive days with athletes across the country and world competing in the swim, bike and run portions of the triathlon. Volunteers needed to help event run smoothly.

17

Jazz orchestra

Waco Jazz Orchestra presents “Have You Heard?” 7:30 p.m. at Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus. The group will perform the contemporary jazz sounds from Pat Metheny and Lyle Mays’ musical repertoire. Local guitarist Evan Klaras, Chuck Jennings and Jon Fox will be featured. Free.

19

Brazos Forum

The 36th Brazos Forum, “Enduring American Symbols,” will highlight the White House, the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery. The daylong event begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum Theatre on the Baylor campus. Admission ($95 for Brazos Forum members, $125 for non-members) includes all presentations, luncheon and refreshments. Contact Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net or call 254-717-7591.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Sandy Katz and Jeanette Kelly, longtime Master Gardeners, to share information on landscape planning, foundation plants and soil amendments. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

20

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

22

Baylor football

Baylor University hosts Kansas for its homecoming game, time to be determined. A homecoming parade is part of the festivities that morning.

25

Tip Off Luncheon

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosts the Tip Off Luncheon previewing the upcoming college basketball seasons, 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club. New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will be the guest speaker.

27

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

28-30

‘Silent Sky’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this true story about astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

29

Alzheimer’s Walk

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raises money to help fund research and support families and caregivers, will be at Brazos Park East. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. To register for the walk, visit act.alz.org/waco.

Howl-o-ween Bash

Humane Society of Central Texas hosts this event to benefit homeless animals, 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $200 and the event includes costume contests, silent auctions and entertainment.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the November issue is Oct. 5.