Waco-area events: September 2022

SEPTEMBER

1

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

2-4

Westfest

The annual celebration of Czech heritage in West returns for its 46th edition at the West Fairgrounds. Preview party is Friday night. Parade on Saturday morning and numerous activities and contests with lots of polka music.

3

Baylor football

Baylor University kicks off the 2022 football season by hosting the University at Albany, 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

6

Retired teachers

Waco retired teachers will honor newly retired educators and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. Guest speaker will be Tim Lee, executive director of TRTA. The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

8

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Twelfth-ish Anniversary” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

10

Fall Out Youth event

The Central Texas Fall Out Youth Event, presented by Faith Walk Church, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Peplow Park, 541 N. Old Robinson Road in Robinson. Praise and worship will be led by Olan Guerrero. Special guests are KG Santiago & Da Young Disciples.

Bosque Art Classic

The 37th annual Bosque Art Classic kicks off at 7 p.m. with a sale, dinner and awards ceremony at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College High Drive in Clifton. Cost is $60 per person. Area artists in the show include Daniel Anz, Joseph Barbieri, Joel Edwards, Linda Filgo, Cory Lind and Judi Simon. For reservations, visit BosqueArtsCenter.org or call 254-675-3724.

11-24

Art exhibition

The 37th annual Bosque Art Classic exhibition opens free to the public at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton. The online sale begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. The sale and exhibition ends at 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

15

State of city, county

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 State of the City and County Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club. A legislative update will be provided and presentations given by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. Registration is required by Sept. 8.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

17

McGregor Founders Day

The longstanding tradition in McGregor, sponsored by McGregor Movement, has a 5K race and parade in the morning and closes with a street dance in the evening with local artists. Festivities kick off with a barbecue cookoff and concert Friday night.

Puzzle swap

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the patio of the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court. Each puzzle should be in a zip-close bag in its box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged. For information, email oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Baylor football

Baylor University will host Texas State University, 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

Corn hole tournament

A corn hole tournament fundraiser for the Moody Cotton Harvest Festival begins at 3 p.m. at 105 Stampede St. in Moody. The Cotton Harvest Festival will be held Oct. 1 in downtown Moody,

18

Church anniversary

Church Under the Bridge will celebrate 30 years of service to the underserved this Sunday at its 10:30 a.m. service at the Magnolia Silos.

20

Baskets of Hope

Fundraiser benefiting Christian Women’s Job Corps of McLennan County, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club. Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the guest speaker for the plated luncheon, which includes a silent auction and raffle.

22

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

24

Out of the Darkness Walk

The Out of the Darkness Waco Walk is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Park East. There is no cost; registration is at 6:30 p.m. The walk provides community, connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experiences. Money raised helps the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention invest in education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide.

25

Church picnic

St. Martin of Tours will have its annual picnic and 150th anniversary celebration. A fried chicken and sausage dinner ($13) will be served starting at 11 a.m. Drive-through plates to go will be available. There will be an auction, corn hole tournament, raffle, children’s games, bingo, country store and the History of Tours Museum.

29

Waco Symphony

Acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham will perform at the “Bowed Magic” concert with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus. Conductor Stephen Heyde will lead the orchestra. Shaham is a Grammy Award and Avery Fisher Prize winner. In 2012 Musical America named him Instrumentalist of the Year.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $3 (Half-Price Night). No tobacco or alcohol.

30

Cultural Arts Fest

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest runs through Oct. 2 with a variety of activities happening at Indian Spring Park and Waco Convention Center.

