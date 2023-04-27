Waco Cardiology Associates prides itself on cutting-edge heart care and expertise. Reaching a couple of milestones recently brings that message home.

March 3 represented 50 years ago that the first heart catheterization procedure was done in Waco. Dr. Charles A. Shoultz Jr. and Dr. M. Wayne Falcone discovered an atrial septal defect (a hole in an upper wall of the heart) in 43-year-old Kathryn Smith.

Three days later, Dr. Robert T. Angel and Dr. Robert W. Crosthwait Jr. performed successful open heart surgery on her at Ascension Providence.

As it did a half-century ago, Waco Cardiology Associates continues to be on the cutting edge of heart care.

The practice, which began in 1971, and the Structural Heart Program at Ascension Providence Health Center have earned recognition with the Edwards Lifesciences Benchmark Status. The designation recognizes programs that have demonstrated exceptional outcomes and the highest quality of care, making it a model program for the region.

It is the only benchmark TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) program in Texas. It is used to treat symptomatic aortic valve stenosis (narrowing of the valve), according to Dr. Brian C. Barnett , Structural Heart Program director.

Another milestone achieved came last year when Waco Cardiology Associates completed its 200th TAVR procedure, in which the aortic valve in the heart is replaced.

“Without replacement of the aortic valve, aortic stenosis can be life-threatening, and previous studies have shown that 50 percent of patients will not survive more than an average of two years after the onset of symptoms,” Barnett said.

“TAVR is really a new hope for a patient with aortic stenosis and Waco Cardiology is grateful for the opportunity to continue providing advanced cardiac care to our community.”

Better Outcomes

Fifty years ago a person who came into the hospital with a heart attack would be hospitalized for one to two weeks and treated with the medications available at the time, said Dr. Charles A. Shoultz III, the son of the doctor who performed the first heart cath in Waco.

“Coronary angiography more than likely would not be performed until four to six weeks after the heart attack,” he added. “Other than CABG (coronary artery bypass graft), there were no other ways to treat coronary artery disease. The current treatment when a patient presents with a heart attack includes early coronary angiography with treatment of the culprit vessel with angioplasty or stent.

“Patients that present to the ER with an evolving MI (myocardial infarction, another term for heart attack) are taken directly to the cath lab, with the goal of treatment being less than 60 minutes.”

After having that interventional procedure, he said, the average hospital stay is now down to two to three days.

Beyond TAVR, the technology utilized by Waco Cardiology Associates makes for better experiences for the doctors and their patients.

“Technology has afforded physicians the ability to do things much more efficient, less invasive, and with better quality images,” Dr. Rodney A. Brown said.

“We are able to fix problems that years ago we couldn’t have even dreamed of being able to do. Another improvement is how we get arterial access on patients. Ninety percent of procedures now are accessed through the wrist instead of the groin, which results in less down time, less bleeding, and is overall safer.”

Recognition

The Structural Heart Program at Ascension Providence Health Center received the American College of Cardiology TAVR Certification Award in December 2020.

Waco Cardiology physicians performed 54 TAVR procedures in 2022, clinic manager Jenny Jewell said.

The American College of Cardiology’s Transcatheter Valve Certification is an external review and certification process that pairs with established national clinical databases to monitor patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve therapies.

A release noted that the recognition of excellence is based on an evaluation of the staff’s ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance.

In keeping with the practice’s expertise in cardiovascular care, all of the doctors are fellows of the American College of Cardiology. ￼