Waco events calendar: April 2021

MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show

The free event allows the public as well as farmers, ranchers and gardeners to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the new Base facility at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

16

Crawfish for CASA

The fundraising event for CASA of McLennan County will be virtual with a telethon streamed on YouTube at 7 p.m. An online auction will be held with bidding taking place April 15-18. Dining out at participating restaurants is part of the event.

24

Home buyer class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a virtual home buyer education class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class also will be held June 26, Aug. 28 and Nov. 20. Sign up online.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the May issue is April 6.