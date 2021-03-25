Waco events calendar: April 2021

APRIL
2
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
3
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a free drive-through Styrofoam recycling event, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors need to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will remove the material from trunk and back seats. Email anorthc@aol.com for questions.
7
Lifelong Learning
A series of classes on the Vietnam War begins for Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program geared to adults 50 and older. It will be taught by Brad Livingstone, a history teacher and Baylor’s First Gentleman. More information and registration is online.
Online: baylor.edu/lifelonglearning
9-10
MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show
The free event allows the public as well as farmers, ranchers and gardeners to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the new Base facility at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Online: wacochamber.com
16
Crawfish for CASA
The fundraising event for CASA of McLennan County will be virtual with a telethon streamed on YouTube at 7 p.m. An online auction will be held with bidding taking place April 15-18. Dining out at participating restaurants is part of the event.
Online: casaforeverychild.org
24
Home buyer class
Grassroots Community Development will offer a virtual home buyer education class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class also will be held June 26, Aug. 28 and Nov. 20. Sign up online.
Online: grassrootswaco.org
