Waco events calendar: April 2022

APRIL

1

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

1-3

‘Bright Star’

Waco Civic Theatre presents this Broadway play with score by Steve Martin and EdieBrickell about love and redemption in the 1920s and ’40s. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-776-1591.

7

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

9

Light Up the Dark 5K

The Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K race is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for Unbound’s anti-human trafficking work. Event opens at 5:30 p.m. at Cameron Park Zoo. The 5K run is at 8 p.m.

9-10

Rooms in Bloom

Historic Waco Foundation event at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St., offers activities, silent auction and plants to purchase as fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (house tours on Sunday). Free.

Bowen MusicFest

Waco native Waco Bowen and the Bowen MusicFest return to McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley. The festival raises money for local nonprofits. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Saturday’s concert. Gates open for Sunday’s performances, including the All-Star Jam, at 2:30 p.m.

14

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

19

Spring lecture

Historic Waco Foundation’s annual spring lecture, 6:30 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Subject is the history of education in Waco. Free.

21

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

22

Festival on the Brazos

Waco’s history will presented in a brief production and a royal court will be presented at the Festival on the Brazos, 8 p.m. at Waco Convention Center. Court participants will take part in a food drive to benefit Caritas.

23-24

Sllos District Marathon

Four races will be held during the weekend, all beginning from First Baptist Church. On Saturday is the 5K at 8 a.m. and the kids’ fun run at 9:30 a.m. The full and half marathons begin at 7 a.m. Sunday. Proceeds go to cancer organizations.

28

Waco Symphony

Waco Symphony Orchestra presents “Sounds of the Cinema,” 7:30 p.m. at Baylor’s Waco Hall. Longtime Dallas TV film critic Gary Cogill will emcee.

28-30

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation fundraiser offers unique furniture, glassware, décor and art at 4328 W. Waco Drive. Preview party is 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and costs $50. Other sale days are free: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. May 1.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

30

Race ONE

The Race ONE 5K and fun run benefiting Mission Waco Mission World will start from Jubilee Park, 1304 N. 15th St. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. with the fun run at 9 a.m.

March for Babies

This walk through the Cameron Park Zoo begins at 5 p.m. and benefits the March of Dimes. Areas along the walk will be designated as “neighborhoods” and have activities at each. Teams can form to raise funds before the race

