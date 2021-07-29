Waco events calendar: August 2021

13-15
‘The Alibis’
Waco Civic Theater presents this youth play with actors having finished sixth through 11th grade. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 751-0311.
Online: wacocivictheatre.org
20-21
Square dancing
Allemande Hall will celebrate its 46th anniversary will dances and a reception Friday evening and Saturday at the hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. Sessions cost $10 each. Call 254-749-4014 or email rhsrams75@gmail.com or betsyfan524@gmail.com.
Online: TexasIndependentPlusSquares.com
27
Lifelong Learning
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program for those 50 and older will have a live fall kickoff event featuring the Baylor faculty and staff instrumental group After Midnight at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Advanced registration is not required. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10.
Online: baylor.edu/lifelonglearning
28
Shoot for a Cure
Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball has its Shoot for a Cure skeet shoot event at Weber’s Shooting Range, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy. Breakfast and registration at 9 a.m. Shoot starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $150 per individual or $600 for team of four.
Online: acshpwa.ejoinme.org/cbb_waco
Sports hall banquet
Texas Sports Hall of Fame will induct nine athletes at its banquet, 6:30 p.m. at The Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Banquet tickets cost $75. Tickets for banquet and 4:30 p.m. reception at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame cost $200. Call 254-756-1633 or email kristamartin@tshof.org.
Online: tshof.org