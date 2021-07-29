Waco events calendar: August 2021

13-15

‘The Alibis’

Waco Civic Theater presents this youth play with actors having finished sixth through 11th grade. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 751-0311.

20-21

Square dancing

Allemande Hall will celebrate its 46th anniversary will dances and a reception Friday evening and Saturday at the hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. Sessions cost $10 each. Call 254-749-4014 or email rhsrams75@gmail.com or betsyfan524@gmail.com .

27

Lifelong Learning

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program for those 50 and older will have a live fall kickoff event featuring the Baylor faculty and staff instrumental group After Midnight at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Advanced registration is not required. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10.