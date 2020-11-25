Waco events calendar: December 2020

Christmas Lights in the Village

Christmas lights, a petting zoo and socially distanced visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are in the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 12

Styrofoam recycling

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a free drive-through Styrofoam recycling event, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors need to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will remove the material from trunk and back seats. Email anorthc@aol.com for questions.

Baylor football

Baylor football will host Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference game in McLane Stadium. Time to be announced.

Dec. 16

Waco Newcomers and Neighbors