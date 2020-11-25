Waco events calendar: December 2020

Dec. 4
BU Lifelong Learning
Dr. Roland Goertz, former CEO of the Family Health Center, will discuss changes in aspects of the health care delivery system because of COVID-19 during a Zoom coffee session at 10 a.m. (link starts at 9:40 a.m. for visiting) sponsored by Baylor Lifelong Learning. It is the last event of the fall for the 2020-21 year for adults 50 and older. Information and Zoom link on the website. Call 254-710-6440.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Dec. 11-12
‘A Country Christmas’
Waco Civic Theatre presents its holiday show of classic and contemporary country music at 7 p.m. each night at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dec. 11-13, 18-20
Christmas Lights in the Village
Christmas lights, a petting zoo and socially distanced visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are in the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dec. 12
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a free drive-through Styrofoam recycling event, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors need to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will remove the material from trunk and back seats. Email anorthc@aol.com for questions.
Baylor football
Baylor football will host Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference game in McLane Stadium. Time to be announced.
Dec. 16
Waco Newcomers and Neighbors
The group will have its annual Christmas party at the Baylor Club at 11:30 a.m. After a special holiday lunch, Ann Harder and a band will entertain with Christmas music. Current club members will be guests at this event, but reservations are required by Dec. 7. Call 254-214-2170 or check online for information.
