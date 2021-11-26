Waco events calendar: December 2021

DECEMBER
Wild LightsCameron Park Zoo presents Wild Lights, a holiday light spectacular with a quarter of a million lights throughout the zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., through Jan. 9. Light display available 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays except Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Cost is $15 for age 13 and older; $12 for age 3 to 12; children 2 and under are free.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
2-5
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
Waco Civic Theatre presents this classic about a church Christmas pageant and unruly kids. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Call 254-776-1591.
3-5
Waco Wonderland
The winter-themed festival returns to Heritage Square. Events begin Friday with opening of Ferris wheel, live music and visits with Santa. Tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. Wonderland Parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday and other activities such as a snow tube hill offered Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
Online: wacowonderland.com
Christmas on the BrazosHistoric Waco Foundation hosts Christmas on the Brazos, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with dinner at one of the historic homes. Tickets cost $75 and reservations are required. On Saturday Breakfast with Santa is at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per family at the door or online. All three historic homes will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday.
Online: historicwaco.org
‘Reckless’Silent House Theatre Co. presents “Reckless,” a dark comedy set at Christmastime, at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15.
Online: silenthousetheatre.com
Baylor men’s hoopsBaylor hosts University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in basketball at the Ferrell Center, 4 p.m.
Baylor women’s hoopsBaylor hosts Missouri in Big 12/SEC Challenge basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
Norwegian Country Christmas TourClifton holds its annual holiday event celebrating its Norwegian heritage with lighted downtown parade and seasonal exhibits at Bosque Museum and Bosque Arts Center. Tour and special meals offered. Call 254-675-3720.
Online: cliftontexas.org
Baylor women’s hoopsBaylor hosts Alcorn State in basketball at the Ferrell Center, 11 a.m.
Locals Night at SilosMagnolia will have a locals night to benefit The Cove, which helps homeless youth. Santa will be on hand, along with school choirs and Baylor VirtuOso. Drop off letters to Santa and hot chocolate will be available. Shopping is 30% off.
Online: magnolia.com
Stars Over Texas JamboreeThe family-style musical jamboree is back with its Christmas show, 7 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. Tickets from $12-20 available online at Waco Hippodrome website.
Online: wacohippodrometheatre.com
and on Facebook
Boot Scootin’ DanceLarry Burgin and Texas Tradition Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
10-12
Christmas Lights in the VillageHoliday light display at the Mayborn Museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village. Petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and audio tour also offered. Tickets cost $10 for adults and children 2 and older; $5 for museum members and Baylor students.
Online: maybornlights.com
‘A Little House Christmas’Waco Civic Theatre presents the Ingalls family and characters “Little House on the Prairie” series in this play. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Call 254-776-1591.
‘Reckless’Silent House Theatre Co. presents “Reckless,” a dark comedy set at Christmas, at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15.
Online: silenthousetheatre.com
12
Baylor men’s hoopsBaylor hosts Villanova in basketball at the Ferrell Center, 2 p.m.
‘The Nutcracker’Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra present the classic “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. at Waco Hall on the Baylor campus.
Online: wacosymphony.com
16
Boot Scootin’ DanceMidnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
17-19
Christmas Lights in the VillageHoliday light display at the Mayborn Museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village. Petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and audio tour also offered. Tickets cost $10 for adults and children 2 and older; $5 for museum members and Baylor students.
Online: maybornlights.com
‘Most Wonderful Show’Waco Civic Theatre presents this MTV-themed cabaret-style play with modern Christmas songs and some traditional holiday tunes. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Call 254-776-1591.
20
Baylor men’s hoopsBaylor hosts Alcorn State in basketball at the Ferrell Center, 6 p.m.
29
Baylor women’s hoopsBaylor hosts Houston Baptist in basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7 p.m.
31
Barkin’ BallThe 21st annual gala benefiting Fuzzy Friends Rescue kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at The Base, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Call 254-754-9444 or 254-714-2150.
Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
Submissions to CalendarItems ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the January issue is Dec. 3.